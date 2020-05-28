As SpaceX & NASA Readies For Launch, Tornado Warning Issued Near Kennedy Space Centre

While SpaceX and NASA geared up for the historic launch of Dragon Crew capsule on Falcon 9, Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center launch site was notified with a tornado warning. Even though the alert ended at 2:15 ET, which was at least two hours before the liftoff time at 4:33 ET, there were continuous occurrences of flashes of lightning and thunderclaps. As of now, according to international media reports, the thunderclaps have been replaced with grey fog.

Thick clouds, some lightning and thunder strikes at the launch pad. A few minutes ago, we heard an alert go off warning of severe weather. BUT it can still pass before liftoff.

Astronauts Bob and Doug just strapped in to the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

2.5 hours to liftoff time pic.twitter.com/hNvTdgYWOC — Jackie Wattles (@jackiewattles) May 27, 2020

Reportedly, the 45th Space Wing, an arm of the US military, is constantly monitoring the weather to ensure that the rocket will have a smooth ride through the upper atmosphere. According to reports, the weather squadron of 45th Space Wing is in constant contact with SpaceX officials. They will make the final call on whether to move forward or hold off on launch.

Astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch

Meanwhile, the US astronomers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have boarded the Crew Dragon on the top of 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the mission that has triggered concerns surrounding the unfavourable weather conditions.

The mission is being credited as a significant leap towards the ‘renationalisation’ of commercial space travel. The two space veterans will be heading to the International Space Station from the launchpad which was used by the Apollo moon missions nearly half a century ago.

SpaceX is the first private company to be a part of the space program, and before the launch, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hailed the accomplishment as a “dream come true”. He also noted that it is “hard to believe” the two NASA astronauts were seen smiling, waving and giving the thumbs up as they debuted in the SpaceX spacesuit while they got readied to board the commercially built rocket and spacecraft. Musk noted that the mission is not only a momentous moment for him, but also for ‘everyone at the SpaceX'.

Read - This Squirrel Obstacle Course Of Ex-NASA Engineer Is The Most Amusing Thing Online, Watch

Read - NASA Chief “all In” For Tom Cruise To Film On Space Station

‘Herculean task’

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had lauded the entire launch as a “herculean task” and called it a “monumental achievement”. It was also revealed that the designing of the SpaceX Dragon capsule was started from scratch at least 12 years ago to travel to the Space Station. Bridenstine said that NASA let the “commercial industry innovate” and that led to solutions that were ‘undreamed of before’. According to the NASA Administrator, that aspect remains the ‘real success’ of the #LaunchAmerica.

Read - NASA Launch TV Coverage: What Channels Will The SpaceX Launch Be Televised On?

Read - NASA Live Stream: Where And How To Watch SpaceX Historic Astronaut Launch Online?

Image source: AP