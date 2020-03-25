Chinese Forrest Gump: Man runs 511-kilometres in living room while self-isolating

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the world have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves engaged. As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, a recent video of a 66-year old man from China, has taken quarantine running to a new high.

Li Zhanzhe has jogged a whopping 318 miles (511 kms), the equivalent of 12 full marathons, in his tiny apartment while being in self-isolation. He claims to have ran about 10 kilometers every day for nearly two months, as per reports. The video shows the passionate runner, billed as the 'Chinese Forrest Gump', jogging back and forth between his kitchen and living room.

Chinese runner in Coronavirus lockdown does 6,250 laps in his living room over 4:48:44 for 31 Miles! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mcsj8jcmvx — FloTrack (@FloTrack) February 13, 2020

Chinese Forrest Gump

Li reportedly said that he began running on January 29. By March 19, he had been running for 50 days. He added that since there was not a lot of space, so one lap was about 10 metres, which is 32 feet. He ran about 10 to 12 kilometres (six to seven miles) a day, so around 1,000 laps, which used to take an hour for him. He completed 318 miles by last Thursday, which calculates to the distance of about 12 full marathons.

READ: Follow Social Distancing, Avoid The Worst, Says Wuhan Returnee

Li, on an average, runs 300 kilometers every month to stay fit. But due to lockdown restrictions in China, he has not been able to go for runs. So, he decided to do it inside his apartment. In 2015, Li completed the Abbot World Marathon Majors, which is a collection of the six largest marathons in the world, as per reports. His illustrious running career has earned him the title of 'Chinese Forrest Gump'.

READ: Coronavirus: Indian Railways Relaxes Ticket Refund Norms; Advises 'social Distancing'

Since the outbreak, the country saw a dramatic plunge from the height of an epidemic that has infected more than 81,000 people in China and killed over 3,200. Globally, over 361,000 people have been infected with the contagion. However, cities around China have eased their quarantine restrictions on the citizens after Hubei reported zero domestic cases two days in a row last week, as per reports.

READ: Omar Abdullah Advocates Social Distancing On Return, Says Taking On COVID-19 Is Primary

READ: Maharashtra: Follow Social Distancing Rules Meticulously, Says Balasaheb Thorat

(Pic Credit: Representative Image/Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.