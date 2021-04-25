Chocolatiers In Spain Recreate Pablo Picasso's Anti-war Painting 'Guernica'

Chocolate professionals in Basque Country in Spain have recreated Pablo Picasso's famous painting Guernica. Euskal Gozogileak, a federation has made the painting with a group of chocolate professionals who developed it using chocolate of different colours and incorporated it by the territorial associations of artisan sweet gastronomy of Gipuzkoa, Vizcaya, and lava. The chocolate box will have a height of 7.70 metres and a width of 3.50 metres.

Chocolate professionals recreate Guernica

The life-size painting of 'Guernica' will be presented on the 85th anniversary of the bombing of the Basque town named Guernica before the Second World War. The exhibition will begin in Gernika on April 25 and, while travelling, the chocolate macro painting could stop at the Azkuna Zentroa for a season. Lorena Gomez, the president of Euskal Gozogileak said that they have made the painting to give a message of "hope", as per the website of gastroculturaviajera.

Euskal Gozogileak elabora el cuadro de 'Guernica' en chocolate a tamaño real para conmemorar el 85 aniversario del bombardeo de Gernika.https://t.co/VeDk9sHvcY pic.twitter.com/KvTXvHwr1q — Dolo GastroCultur (@GastroCulViaje) April 23, 2021

The chocolate painting, which is on display at Madrid's Reina Sofia art gallery, depicts a terrifying black-and-white image filled with tormented human and animal figures. The chocolate professionals made the painting in the industrial pavilion in Lezo at the Salva Industrial company. The work of chocolate makers is being supervised by an artistic direction, which is run by Usoa Zumeta, as per the website of gastroculturaviajera. Gomez said that Usoa Zumeta is a well-known painter and is guiding the professionals so that the masterpiece is made well.

Artist Pablo Picasso painted Guernica at his home in Paris in response to the bombing of Guernica. Guernica, a Basque Country town in northern Spain was bombed by Nazi planes during the Spanish Civil War. The painting depicted the tragedies of war and the suffering it caused upon individuals, particularly innocent civilians. The work has gained a monumental status, becoming a reminder of the tragedies of war.

(Image Credits: GastroCulVaje/Twitter)