Church Puts Unique Bible-themed Signs To Enforce Social Distancing, Netizens Impressed

A church in New Orleans has created a buzz on social media. Redeemer Presbyterian Church received praise from netizens after pasting unique Biblical- themed quotes on their pews to remind the congregation to maintain social distance. Taking Facebook former priest Nathan Monk, uploaded photos of signs on the pews on social media. While sharing this hilarious idea Priest Nathan Monk wrote “How Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New Orleans is enforcing social distancing guidelines”.

The church said that two out of every three pews are closed off with such signs, the church said they are allowing only 100 people inside the church at a time despite being able to seat 1000.

“Most watch on live stream instead. Not perfect, and a lot of extra work, but we’re trying our best to be safe and to worship the Lord,” the church said in its post.

In a statement given to the media Church said, “In this way, we keep more than ten feet distance between households. The signs were just a way to inject some levity and humor into this tense time with lots of unfamiliar and unnatural feeling new needed boundaries.”

