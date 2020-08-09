Pope Francis Urges International Community To Help Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

Pope Francis on August 9 called for international solidarity with Lebanon, in the wake of August 4 massive explosions which rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, killed more than 150 and wounded more than 6,000 people. France raised a helping hand for Lebanon, its former colony, and hosted international donors conference to aid reconstruction efforts in the capital city Beirut.

According to international media reports, Pope Francis also urged church leaders in Lebanon to lead and asked the church in Lebanon should stay close to the people in their hour of need. He also said people to work together for the common good of this beloved country. The Pope said this while speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron on United Nations-supported virtual conference to collect aid for Lebanon.

Let us again pray for #Lebanon: after the catastrophe, for its particular identity, fruit of the encounter of different cultures, that with God’s help and everyone’s genuine participation, it may be reborn free and strong. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 9, 2020

Read: Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab Says He'll Call For Early Elections

Pope prayed for Lebanon

After the explosion, Pope Francis prayed for Lebanon during the weekly General Audience. The Pope said "let us pray for the victims and their families and let us pray for Lebanon" and asked the international community to help Lebanon overcome its internal crisis. He offered prayers for those who have died in the explosion and their families and asked that faithful to join him in praying for Lebanon.

Beirut Explosion: World Leaders To Hold Talks To Raise Aid For Lebanon

President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun has declared a three-day national mourning, starting from August 4. He also called emergency meetings on the same day. A two-week state of emergency ought to be declared. Earlier Lebanon was fighting with coronavirus pandemic and financial crisis and after the blast, it faced a new blow. In August 5 statement by the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said they are following the tragic situation in Lebanon, with great concern and sorrow.

(Image Credit -AP)

Read: Clashes As Hundreds Protest Against Lebanon Govt

Read: Beirut Blast: Lebanon To Investigate Possible 'external Interference'