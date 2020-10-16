Young Activist Stages Protest Against Air Pollution In Delhi, Urges Leaders To Take Action

On October 15, a 9-year-old girl staged a protest in the Vijay Chowk area again the air pollution in the national capital Delhi. Licypriya Kangujam had earlier addressed the United Nations Climate Conference 2019 (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, where she said that she wanted the political leaders to take the climate change seriously and fight air pollution. “They are busy blaming each other instead of finding a solution. No action is being taken,” ANI quoted Kangujam as saying.

In a post shared by the news agency on Twitter, the 9-year-old Indian climate activist can be seen brandishing the placard urging the government to take action against the deterioration of the air quality in Delhi. “Air pollution is dangerous,” the kid told sources of ANI. “Children cannot move out of their homes. I am worried about the health of children and babies,” she insisted. In the signpost the environmental aficionado held, she rebuked the fact that every year, the capital is blanketed with toxic air pollution and no concrete action by the ministers has been taken yet. “We want a permanent solution,” the placard read. “Delhi is choking now” it read further, indicative of pollution increase with the onset go winters.

Petrol and diesel cars responsible

“Burning of garbage, stubble in Haryana and Punjab besides petrol and diesel cars are responsible for air pollution,” Kangujam said when asked about the cause of pollution. Appreciating her initiative, a commenter wrote, “There is someone raising a genuine issue beyond any political, religious thing. We must appreciate it if we really want to live.” “She has taken Environmental studies subject very seriously,” said one other. Earlier, the young activist has pushed for new laws to curb India's high pollution levels as she said in the press that she wanted climate change lessons to be made mandatory in schools. The 9-year-old activist said in an interview with BBC that it makes her upset to see the children lose their parents or become homeless due to the dangers of disasters, adding, she had already started her movement to fight climate change before Greta started.

