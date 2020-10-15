Randeep Hooda Raises Concerns Over Increase In 'plastic Pollution' As 'COVID Side-effect'

An avid nature lover, actor Randeep Hooda who is quite vocal about the adverse effects of pollution on the environment, recently shared a picture while penning his thoughts on plastic pollution. The actor shared the picture from the airport where he showcased the amount of littering that happened due to the disposal of plastic waste. The actor showcased the masks and sanitizers that are given to the passengers in a plastic bag which is thrown all around the dustbin at the airport.

Randeep Hooda's alarming post on plastic pollution

Raising his concerns for the increase in the COVID-19 side-effect, the actor wrote that the natural calamity that is hovering over mankind is soon to take over the environment. He further mentioned that humans are going to bear the brunt of it because of the plastic pollution that causes a lot of destruction to the oceans as well. The post of the actor received immense response from his fans who agreed with him and kept their views on the same across.

One of the users wrote that the country has already started witnessing the problem of plastic pollution, especially on roads. Another user suggested to the actor that the country needs to have “better recycling solutions.” A third user chimed in and wrote that there should be proper disposal of waste. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that people should use “washable and re-usable masks” to prevent pollution.

Sir je all ready started, facing problem in road, play ground, you think it u will get it, its every where. — Sharad Chauhan (@sharadchauhan29) October 14, 2020

There is solution. We should have a proper recycling facility in our country. People money is spent on politicians well being. — nashath nazar (@NakNazar) October 14, 2020

Indeed, it’s calamitous. Disposing them off for properly is the first step towards preventing plastic pollution. Then, we should look for alternatives. — Sumeet Panda (@sumeetpanda87) October 14, 2020

True & the increase in its use especially in the healthcare though necessary is scary — theSapien (@theSapien20) October 14, 2020

Not only him, but many other Bollywood personalities have also recently voiced their opinion on the reduction in plastic usage. The actor who has never shied away from working towards the environment has been the torchbearer of several movements and campaigns that worked towards securing nature and the planet. Earlier, the actor teamed up with environmentalist and lawyer Afroz Shah, Randeep Hooda, as a self-proclaimed cleaning worker, started cleaning the litter across the Versova beach in Mumbai. In the pictures, shared by the actor he can be seen picking the litter across the beach, collecting plastic bottles, and helping the BMC workers and volunteers load the man-made garbage into the truck. This isn’t the first time that Randeep Hooda has participated in the drive. In 2017, the actor volunteered to help clean up Juhu beach following the events of Ganesh Visarjan.

