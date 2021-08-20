Last Updated:

Clip From A 1999 Film 'Mother' Has Left Netizens In Splits, Call It 'Oscar-winning' Acting

An amusing clip from the 1999 Hindi movie 'Mother' has caught the attention of netizens and has left them in splits. The film was a remake of 'Mamma Mia'.

Prachi Arya
Mother, viral video from 1999 film, Shashikala

IMAGE: @jibransiddiqui/Twitter


An amusing clip from the 1999 Hindi movie Mother has caught the attention of the Twitterati and has left them in splits. The film was a remake of the Broadway musical Mamma Mia, starring Rekha with Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and Randhir Kapoor. However, the clip which has gone viral features none of them.

Rib tickling viral video clip from 1999 film leaves fans in splits

In the video, actor Rahat Khan, plays Raj, a seemingly gullible boy who is told by his mother and grandmother (played by Shashikala) to dump his girlfriend Jiya (played by Sanober Kabir) because she belongs to a lower class than them. The mother also advises her son to throw a party and insult the girl in front of the guests so that she never thinks to woo him in the future. The dialogue is the farthest thing from believable. Characters say the word 'class' almost three dozen times in less than two minutes and this has left fans bewildered by the quirky storyline. Shared by one of the Twitter users who believed that the film should be nominated for the Oscars.

Soon after the video went viral, fans could not control their laughter and started making memes and cracking jokes at the scene. One of the users wrote, “count the number of times ‘class’ being used.” Another wrote, “ Now I want to see what happened next." "Hahahahahaa. The acting, the clothes, the script... now that's CLASS,” chimed a third user. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Some people said that this clip wasted their 2mins of life. Mere bhi huey they. Phir meine socha sabke waste kardun, kaheen sab mujhsay 2min aagay na nikal jayen.” The film Mother was produced and directed by Saawan Kumar. It starred Rekha as a woman who once had affairs with three men and has to face them again when her daughter decides to get married.

