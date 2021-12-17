On a planet of 7.4 billion people, scientists say that statistically there are roughly six doppelgangers for every individual in the world. A new video clip that has surfaced on the internet has sparked debate on the said ground. The video, originally posted from China, shows a man who has an uncanny resemblance to the world's richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The video of the self-proclaimed Chinese Elon Musk is going viral on several social media platforms for looking eerily similar look to the Time's Person Of the Year. The short clip, showing the doppelganger "standing next to a car," and "mimicking the Tesla CEO," has taken the internet by storm, as per New York Post. The video of the unidentified Chinese man was posted on Douyin, a social media app similar to TikTok. Take a look at the video here:

Besides being the richest person in the world, Elon Musk is an active Twitter user, who often sparks debate with his social media posts and tweets. Last week, the SpaceX founder was making headlines for tweeting about how "some people" should be banned from running for political posts once they hit a certain age. Interestingly, the tweet was mostly agreed upon by social media users. Recently, he has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for his technological achievements throughout the year. Musk is the founder of Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX, and is estimated to have a net worth of USD255 billion as of December 2021.

Deepfake or Doppleganger?

Social media users are stunned by the stark similarity of the Chinese man with Musk. However, the video has left the netizens divided among two vivid groups. While a whole chorus of viewers are convinced that he is just a doppelganger, several others were suspicious of the video being a deepfake- a digitally altered video in which a public figure face is placed over a mere mortal's. "What in the Illuminati f*** is this?" one user wrote on Facebook. "Made in China Elon Musk," wrote another. "It's a deep fake. There is a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it's in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed," a keen observer wrote. Some also simply joked about the whole situation, calling the Chinese lookalike "Yi Long Musk." Take a look at some more comments here:

(Image: @KhozaWeyZumbulu/Facebook/AP)