Video Of A Fish Drinking Beer Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

An astonishing video of a fish gulping down alcohol is doing rounds of the internet. The clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a fish hanging down at the edge of the boat, as her "friend" feeds her some “chilled beer”. What has left everyone even more surprised is that fish could be clearly seen gulping down the drink from a metal can.

'Drink like a fish'

“ Drink like a fish”clearly has an element of truth....



This fish is truly lucky to gulp down some chilled beer from his friend on a hot day.

Remarkable😇 pic.twitter.com/cGROZbVzOa — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 6, 2020

Posting it earlier today on Twitter, Nanda wrote that the phrase ‘drink like a fish’ clearly had an element of truth. The 17-second clip has received nearly five thousand views and 500 likes since posted. Meanwhile, netizens have been flabbergasted by fish's action. However, the post has also sparked a debate with people wondering if alcohol was good for the fish.

Isn't harmful for the fish ?? — Sakshi Gupta (@i_m_sakshigupta) June 6, 2020

I somehow not liking this video... it is too much interfering i believe... cud be life harming for the fish ... where do we draw our lines 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Sarfaraz Malek (@sarfaraz_malek) June 6, 2020

Think Alcohol Shd be harmful to fish 🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) June 6, 2020

What fish is this? — Prashant Verma (@PrashantVerma07) June 6, 2020

Unbelievable — Dr M Rath (@minur304) June 6, 2020

I wonder how this encounter happened😂😂.. Hope alcohol is not life threatening for this fish 🤞🏼 — Arima (@Dracarys28) June 6, 2020

In a similar video circulating online, a chimpanzee in the confinement at a zoo “asks” visitors for food and soft drink to be fed to him through the hole in the glass enclosure that has amused the internet. In the clip, an individual can be standing outside a glass enclosure with a polybag of fruits and soft drinks that was kept on the grass. A chimpanzee, upon seeing food, taps on the glass and effectively communicates with the human. He signals for some of the food to be handed out to him. Confused, the visitor looks at the enclosure for a way to feed the animal, however, he cleverly guides how the drink could be poured inside using tricks and methods around the cage.

