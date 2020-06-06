Last Updated:

Video Of A Fish Drinking Beer Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

A video of a fish gulping down alcohol is doing rounds of the internet. The clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a fish drinking 'chilled beer'

Video of fish drinking beer surfaces, netizens ask if 'alcohol is good for fishes?'

An astonishing video of a fish gulping down alcohol is doing rounds of the internet. The clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a fish hanging down at the edge of the boat, as her "friend" feeds her some “chilled beer”. What has left everyone even more surprised is that fish could be clearly seen gulping down the drink from a metal can.

'Drink like a fish'

Posting it earlier today on Twitter, Nanda wrote that the phrase ‘drink like a fish’ clearly had an element of truth. The 17-second clip has received nearly five thousand views and 500 likes since posted. Meanwhile, netizens have been flabbergasted by fish's action. However, the post has also sparked a debate with people wondering if alcohol was good for the fish. 

In a similar video circulating online, a chimpanzee in the confinement at a zoo “asks” visitors for food and soft drink to be fed to him through the hole in the glass enclosure that has amused the internet. In the clip, an individual can be standing outside a glass enclosure with a polybag of fruits and soft drinks that was kept on the grass. A chimpanzee, upon seeing food, taps on the glass and effectively communicates with the human. He signals for some of the food to be handed out to him. Confused, the visitor looks at the enclosure for a way to feed the animal, however, he cleverly guides how the drink could be poured inside using tricks and methods around the cage.

