Clothing Brand Approaches Dead Author For Endorsement, Manager's Reply Goes Viral

An unidentified clothing brand recently made headlines after one of its representatives reached out to an American author for endorsement. However, Ursula K Le Guin, who they approached had passed away two years ago. A screenshot of the letter which was shared on social media has elicited amused responses from netizens.

Le Guin, who is known for her works in speculative fiction, passed away in 2018. However, her Twitter and Instagram account is run by her literary estate. It was one of the social media managers from this estate who posted a picture of the letter which he received. In a tweet, he also replied stating that it won’t work out now.

Read: On CS Lewis' Birthday, Know Why The Author Reconverted To Christianity

Read: Jan Morris, Author And Transgender Pioneer, Dies At 94

“Hi Ursula, My name is Laura and I am the Head of PR at the International brand! We came across your Instagram profile "ursulakleguin", and LOVE your style. We'd love to have you as one of our Brand Ambassadors,” the letter read.

I don't think this will work out the way you hope, Laura.

Oh social media. pic.twitter.com/49m1UWnVzl — Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulakleguin) December 8, 2020

The post has gone viral on social media with over 41,000 likes and thousands of retweets. In the comments section, netizens shared their funny thoughts and opinions on the viral post. "I love this response from Le Guin’s estate. The Head of PR might do better to pursue authors who are alive. Maybe the company could design leggings with brownie baby bears and have you model them?," wrote a user. "Ursula this could be huge for you," joked another Twitter user.

Ha ha. They do it to writers like me all the time, but to think that they did it to you. It expands my already expansive notion of the ignorance out there... :-) — Tabish Khair (@tabish_khair) December 9, 2020

Read: Google Celebrates Noted Economist, Professor, Author Sir W Arthur Lewis With A Doodle

Who missed the bus on calling these Ursula K LeGgings? — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) December 9, 2020

Ursula Le Guin died in 2018 - the twitter account is run by her estate — McKinley Valentine (@mckinleaf) December 9, 2020

If this happens when I’m dead, I almost want my estate to dig me up, stuff my desiccated corpse into their cheap spandex, and post it tagging them online. Sooooo on fleek! Don’t look a day over 75! Should I do a tiktok of my morning routine using your skincare line? — Sam “stay home" Stewart (@samthestewart) December 9, 2020

Wish I’d thought of it. Laughed out loud. — Marguerite Scott (@Inexcerable) December 10, 2020

shes dead Robert — CharlotteDad_Imbecile! (@sokaydough_) December 9, 2020

About Ursula Le Guin

Ursula Kroeber Le Guin was an American author best known for her works of speculative fiction, including science-fiction works set in her Hainish universe, and the Earthsea fantasy series. She was first published in 1959, and her literary career spanned nearly sixty years, yielding more than twenty novels and over a hundred short stories, in addition to poetry, literary criticism, translations, and children's books. Her famous works include The Left Hand of Darkness, A Wizard of Earthsea, The Lathe of Heaven amongst others.

Read: Youtuber Prajakta Koli Thanks Author Sandhya Menon; Calls Her A 'genius'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.