Youtuber Prajakta Koli Thanks Author Sandhya Menon; Calls Her A 'genius'

Prajakta Koli is a popular YouTuber whose videos are followed by a large number of young people. She now has millions of followers on social media and on her YouTube channel, MostlySane as well. While not a lot is known about her personal life, she happens to be an avid reader, which is evident from her latest Instagram post. She has revealed about several characters which she read in other novels but has finally found a character that puts an accurate reflection on her. Have a look at the Instagram post.

MostlySane’s Prajakta Koli thanks author Sandhya Menon

Prajakta Koli’s videos entertain a large number of people on Youtube, but the Youtuber herself reads novels to find her own dose of entertainment. In her latest post, she was seen holding a Kindle which had a page of Sandhya Menon’s When Dimple Met Rishi open. Prajakta Koli began her long message in the captions saying that she has always imagined what the characters of the novel may look like while reading books. She added that she would even change the appearance and gender of the characters of the books while imagining to make them more relatable and ‘dear’ to her.

She also said that she would imagine the characters in different situations from what was presented in the books, and she would create the personalities of the characters in her imagination. But even though they would have a shape, she could never imagine the face of the characters. But in the case of Dimple, which is one of the main characters in When Dimple Met Rishi, the Youtube star revealed that she could imagine her own face for the character.

She ended her message in the post by thanking Sandhya Menon, the author of the book, for creating the characters of Dimple and Rishi and called the author a ‘genius’. Prajakta Koli’s web series Mismatched, is adapted from this novel written by Sandhya Menon, and Prajakta Koli will be playing one of the lead characters, Dimple in the series. The web series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

