Cockapoo Dog Hugs Its Owner Every Time He Leaves The House; Watch Video Here

There are several dog videos on the internet, some of which are amusing and others are uplifting. One such uplifting video involving a dog and its owner is making the rounds on the internet. The video shows a Cockapoo dog named Luna giving a hug to its owner when he is about to go out.

The video was shared on the dog's official Instagram page titled, "@lunatheminicockapoo" with the caption, "It’s the cutest thing ever!!". The short video starts with a man walking down the corridor of an apartment with his dog, while a voiceover starts stating, "my dog gives me a thank-you hug every time we go out". As soon as the man reaches the lift, the dog stands up in desperation to show adoration to the man by hugging him, who slowly leans down and embraces the cute Cockapoo dog.

Netizens were moved by the dog and its owner's bond

The video was shared six days ago and since then it has received more than 1 lakh views and 13 thousand likes. It has also invited a huge number of comments from people who were emotionally moved by the lovely bond of the dog and its owner. One Instagram user wrote, "I’m sure if this dog was human she would be a sweet & grateful child like Linus from The Peanuts." Another commenter wrote, "I just love seeing the bond and love between you both. Thank you for letting us be a part of it."

The third comment read, "I’m a dog sitter and one of the dogs we sit gives a single thank you lick every time he’s finished his dinner he will hunt us down and give a lick on our ankle then find the other one of us. It’s the sweetest."

Another viral video featuring dog

In another video featuring a dog depicts a Doberman standing in a corridor, as soon as the music starts, the dog begins to run through the corridor. His floppy ears flutter around while the dog is running. In the footage, the dog is seen fleeing with something in its mouth. The video was shared on @doberman.dobi, an Instagram account two weeks ago and has received more than six lakh likes.

