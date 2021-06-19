Connecticut Aquarium To Auction Off Opportunity To Name Newly Arrived Beluga Whales

An aquarium in the US is auctioning off the chance to name three of its five recently arrived beluga whales to raise money for their care and transportation. Mystic Aquarium, located in Connecticut, is now hoping to raise at least US$4million out of the total US$5 million required to care for the cetaceans for a year. It includes roughly $250000 a year to pay for their food and veterinary care along with costs of running the habitat and related research.

Speaking to ABC News, Stephen Coan President and CEO confirmed that the Sea Research Foundation has teamed up with New York Based auction house Guernsey’s to hold the auction on August 19. As per Coan, through the auction, the three beluga whales will get what is known as their stage names adding that they’ve conducted similar events in the past. Reckoning that such events make people “excited”, he further added that names are given by the public make animals a part of the community.

Cross border transfer

The Sea Research Foundation, which runs the Mystic Aquarium had spent millions of dollars last month to get permissions from both American and the Canadian government to get the marine creatures transported across the international borders. Additionally, they had also battled animal’s rights groups that had opposed the transfer. The pod initially resided in Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario but were relocated using custom-made stretchers and special tanks inside a C-130 cargo plane by the foundation.

Connecticut aquarium officials told Associated Press that the whales, which range in age from 7 to 12, were born in captivity and cannot be released into the ocean. The new arrivals were previously held inside an overcrowded habitat with about 50 other whales but their new home gives them larger space to frolic.

A morning mixer occurred at Mystic!

The new five belugas participating in our research and the three varsity whales began integrating into one pod. This milestone provides direct social interaction for all belugas and could not have gone better! #SeaResearch pic.twitter.com/5vun6OdUvO — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) June 18, 2021

Saliva collection and blowhole swabs? 🐳🔬

How do our researchers collect samples from belugas? We won't leave it up to your imagination because we are going live with the belugas! Join us Tuesday, June 15 at 9:45 a.m. ET on Facebook or Instagram. #SeaResearch pic.twitter.com/Qql9pIT10A — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, another beluga whale is winning hearts over the internet. In a recently posted video, the whale could be seen getting excited after seeing a toy whale outside an aquarium. The video features a woman and a little girl watching the beluga whale inside the Mystic Aquarium in the United States. The adorable reaction of the beluga whale has won over the internet. The video was shared by Viralhog on YouTube and it has caught the attention of netizens.

Image: mysticaquarium/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.