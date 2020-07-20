Cop Rescues Deer From Ocean, Netizens Says They're 'crying Happy Tears

Long Branch Police Department shared the story of rescuing a deer. The story was shared on the facebook page of the police department. The story starts with a deer being spotted near Rooney’s Oceanfront restaurant in New Jersey. It further gives credit to Devon Slavin and Charles Barreda, Animal Control Supervisor, Deb Nagel, Beach Supervisor, Stan Dzuiba, LB Beach Rescue members Brian Gleason, and Sam MacPherson on jet-skis and 7 Presidents' Lifeguards Chester English and Kate Crilly on paddle boards. Jet-skis and paddle boats were used to bring the animal to safety.

Cops to the rescue

Various people on social media reacted on this video. A Facebook user said, "thank you for all the good people who helped the poor animal." Another comment said, "Thank you for being heroes for this magnificent creature." There were people who became extremely emotional and said that they are crying happy tears.

A similar incident happened in Florida, where a cop named Adrian Kosicki saved the life of a boy from an approaching shark. The incident took place when he was off-duty, strolling with his wife on the beach. Suddenly, he noticed a shark. Immediately, he paddled into water to pull the boy away from the shark. Cocoa Beach Police Chief said, we are not marine biologists, we don’t know how to differentiate between various species. We just do what we do the best- protect the public from harm. He added thanks to Adrian that we will never know the true intentions of the shark and also the boy will have a cool story to tell. He applauded Adrian by saying, great job. This video was put up on Cocoa Beach Police Office and Fire's twitter handle. The video has over 80,000 views on Facebook. It has also gathered tons of comments.

(Image Credits: Facebook/Long Branch Police Department)

