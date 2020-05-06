Coronavirus Lockdown: Family In Costa Rica Self-isolating With 31 Children

As the coronavirus cases are on surge in Latin America, a Costa Rica couple is reportedly isolating with a family of 31 adopted kids in their homes. Melba Jimenez and Victor Guzman, have been living under home confinement with children aged between 3 and 25 among 150 that they adopted over the period of 4 decades, out of which, 6 of their own grew up and left home.

Jimenez, a retired fashion designer reportedly said that the pandemic is about life or death and she had to take care of the family amid the global health emergency. She added, it had to be done out of love and responsibility. Six of her biological offspring were treated from a brain tumour, she was quoted saying. In a resident located in the capital San Jose, the family has been quarantined with enough room for the children to roam freely with a large backyard, as per a news agency report. Entitled to the pensions, Jimenez, 68, and Guzman, 74 are admired in the neighbourhood for adopting the kids and helping them with food, clothing, and shelter.

'It's not easy, but can't be stressed'

As of May 6, Costa Rica has recorded over 742 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and at least six deaths, with recovered cases outpacing the infections during the health crisis, according to media reports. However, Costa Rica placed restrictions on movement, including vehicular, and nighttime restriction from 7 pm to 5 am to curb the community transmission. In such a scenario, the family was stuck indoor and divided the daily household chores with only the elder son David Guillen, 21, going out to buy groceries. Meanwhile, his younger sister Maritza Martinez reportedly said that the rest that stayed indoors had the rare opportunity to enjoy time with the family.

It’s an experience that is rare and is beautiful. It’s nice and it’s difficult, Jimenez reportedly said. The family can’t say that everything was easy, but it has to look for an interesting aspect of the lockdown so the kids don’t get stressed out, she added, according to a news agency report.

