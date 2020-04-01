Jack Black Makes TikTok Debut With 'Quarantine Dance', Netizens Say 'new Trend Is Born'

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world and lives of many upside down, people have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. Many people have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained. One who has recently joined is Jack Black, who has made his TikTok debut by sharing a hilarious video in which he performs a ‘Quarantine Dance’.

The Tenacious D lead actor made his debut on the social media platform with a #StayAtHome dance. In the video, Black dances around shirtless in spandex shorts with a cowboy hat and boots. His hat falls at a moment, but it doesn’t stop the actor. He displayed his epic dance moves, which included spinning, pirouetting, kicking, flapping arms and rushing the camera.

Quarantine Dance

Jack also gave himself props for the soundtrack of the clip, which was a percussion-filled, original poppy track by the actor and musician himself. The video, which has garnered over 265,000 likes, was captioned by Black with the hashtags “#reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”. He also gave credit to his editor Taylor Stephens.

His presence on the app is being welcomed by the users. One of the TikTok users said, “And they say the perfect TikTok doesn’t exist.” Another wrote, “A new dance trend is born.” American basketball player Rex Chapman shared a video on Twitter with the caption, "Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok." The video has garnered 2.2 million views, 17.1k retweets and over 87k likes on Twitter. “Jack Black” has been trending on Twitter since the video was shared.

Jack Black is now on Tik Tok... pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

