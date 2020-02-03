Gujarat: Lioness, Cubs Make Way For Biker To Cross, Video Surprises Netizens

A viral video shot in the outskirts of Gujarat's Gir sanctuary is grabbing everyone's attention on social media for all the right reasons. In the video, a lioness and her cubs can be seen making way for a biker like a 'civilised' animal. People are going crazy over the basic road sense shown by the lioness and her cubs in the viral video, with many calling them more civilised than people on Indian roads.

The viral video

The video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on February 3. Ever since Nathwani has posted the video on Twitter, it has garnered more than 2,900 views and has been liked by 342 users. The video shows a lioness and her two cubs coming out from the jungle on a kacha road and walking straight until a biker comes in the way. The lioness followed by her cubs change her direction and silently goes back into the forest area.

Read: Ghastly Video Of Pet Leech Feeding On Owner's Arm Freaks People Out On Social Media

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

Read: Lamar Jackson Surprises Fan Who Thought She Was Posing With A Hologram, Watch Video

Really Civilians — Poshak Member Secretary Cum Joint Dir of AH (@PRMadhia) February 3, 2020

Incredible wildlife. — Aman Agrawal (@ag2607) February 3, 2020

Read: 'Wake Up,' Warns BJP On Video Purportedly Co-opting Qutub Minar Into Shaheen Bagh Protest

In another incident, a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda went viral on social media. That video showed pride of Lions walking peacefully on a road together. The video was quick to capture netizens' attention who took to the social media platform to comment on the video. Netizens claimed that the video was shot in China while others questioned the authenticity of the clip.

Read: Genelia D'Souza Makes Riteish Deshmukh Recall His Wedding Day In A Hilarious Video, Watch