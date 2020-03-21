The Debate
The Debate
Coronavirus: Mom Finds Toddler Covered In Paint During Quarantine, Netizens Go ROFL

What’s Viral

In the video, Chloe could be heard saying, “It’s nice in here,” as she smeared paint all across the bathroom amid coronavirus lockdown.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

A video of former Celtic player’s daughter playing in the paint during self-isolation is making rounds on the internet. The Scottish mother, who was quarantined with the daughter, shared the post on social media saying that her kid named Chloe covered herself in emulsion paint and was seemingly enjoying her time back home. 

In the video Clare Docherty shared on her Twitter handle, her daughter could be heard saying, “It’s nice in here,” as she smeared paint all across the bathroom, kitchen and the family’s living room. She can even be seen asking her mom to join her as she continues to crawl room to room.  

Parents crack jokes

The two-year-old has taken the internet by storm as parents from all over the world sympathize and crack jokes about the helpless mum’s situation. “I don't have children. But I get suspicious when they are quiet and out of my line of sight for too long. This is a hilarious bc it's not my house,” wrote a woman, and made laugh emoticons in the comments section. “Jesus. I thought that was sudo creme at first I'd be crying my eyes out,” joked another. The video has gained over 5.6 million likes and was shared 31.6 times as users continue to pour memes and hilarious reactions. Some users even criticized the video and called it " child abuse" when Chloe's grandmother smacked her for creating the mess.

First Published:
