Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada To Send Back Asylum Seekers Amid COVID-19 Scare

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said on March 20 that asylum seekers who walk over the border between the United States and Canada will be sent back. As the country battles the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus and mends the economic damage in the face of the pandemic, Canada has also barred all non-essential travel across the world’s longest undefended border is set to come into effect.

As the COVID-19 infections reach over 1,000 in Canada with 12 fatalities, Trudeau has told the reporters that it is an “unprecedented situation” and added that there has been a “lot of pressure on our system”. He also assured that the government is working to rectify the situation and better its response to the stem the easily spread fatal virus. Meanwhile, Air Canada, which is the country’s largest carrier, also said on March 21 that it would temporarily lay off more than 5,100 employees.

US-Canada border closure

United States President Donald Trump has said on March 18 that by “mutual consent”, America will cease its Northern Border with Canada to the non-essential traffic. As the COVID-19 cases reach 19,658 in the US and has claimed over 264 lives, the Trump administration announced the recent precautionary measures with Canada where the virus cases are 1,087. The US President has also assured that the trade between both the countries will not be affected by the temporary closing of the borders.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 11,406 lives worldwide as of March 21. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 180 countries and has infected at least 276,179 people. Out of the total infections, 91,952 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

(With agency inputs)