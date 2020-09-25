Good News: Couple Who Met On Balconies During COVID Lockdown Set To Tie Knot

A couple who fell in love from their balconies in the Italian city of Verona are now engaged and ready to get married. Lawyer Paola Agnelli who is 40 year old and IT worker Michele D'Alpaos who is 38 year old met during the coronavirus lockdown in the month of March. Agnelli used to live on the 6th floor and D’Alpaos on the 7th floor. Both of them had gone out on their balconies to listen to the music being played by their neighbors as an every day ritual. This is when Agnelli and D'Alpaos locked eyes and felt mutual attraction.

Love during the pandemic

According to the reports by Insider, Agnelli said that D'Alpaos immediately approached her and asked if he could follow her on Instagram. She added, that is how they started their late night talks every day. It was after a week of knowing each other that the couple shifted to WhatsApp. However, they couldn’t meet each other until May due to the coronavirus restrictions in Italy. At that time, Italy was the worst affected country in Europe due to the novel coronavirus.

Read: Hurricane Sally: Couple Rescued From Flooded Home By Jet Ski

Read: Italy Eases Long Lockdown, Leaders Push Vaccine Effort

It was on May 4 when millions of workers were allowed to return to work in Italy as the lockdown was eased and that is when Agnelli and D’Alpaos finally met. Agnelli told Insider that her meeting with D’Alpaos was exciting. They went to the gardens near the house. Agnelli termed it as the “beginning of a daily life together”. The couple which is being termed as 'Modern Romeo and Juliet' by media all across the globe has now decided to get married and are finding a right time to tie the knot.

Read: Lewis Hamilton's Black Lives Matter Gestures Branded "too Much" By Vitaly Petrov

Also Read: Italy Prosecutor: Ndrangheta Is Top Crime Group In West

(Image Credits: Instagram/Paola.agnelli80)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.