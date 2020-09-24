Lewis Hamilton's Black Lives Matter Gestures Branded "too Much" By Vitaly Petrov

Former Formula One racer Vitaly Petrov has slammed defending F1 champion for his persistent support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Petrov, who participated in F1 between 2010 and 2012, said Hamilton's recent stance to show support for Breonna Taylor was a little "too much," especially considering the British racer is already leading the racing organisation's protest against anti-racism by kneeling prior to every race.

Speaking to Championat, the former Russian F1 racer said, "For me, this t-shirt, on top of calling for everyone to kneel, was too much. t is a personal matter for every adult. You have the right to speak out on social media or give interviews, but I think the US government is well aware of these problems already."

"But to call on that in Formula 1 itself... I think half of the spectators didn't even know what the shirt was about until it was explained to them. And let's say a driver admits to being gay - will they come out with a rainbow flag and urge everyone to become gay as well? I think the FIA will no longer allow such behaviours."

Not all racers have opted to kneel ahead of F1 races. Vitaly Petrov boldly claimed Russia does not have the problem Lewis Hamilton is talking about (racism) and that they only kneel "before God or to propose to one's future wife."

Lewis Hamilton BLM support 'Say Her Name' t-shirt for Breonna Taylor

Lewis Hamilton made the headlines earlier this month for wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt at Tuscan GP that featured 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor' at the front, and 'Say Her Name' at the back. Hamilton wore the shirt prior to the race and also when he stepped on the podium to celebrate his first place finish at Tuscan GP.

The Brit was later investigated by FIA, who were looking to determine whether Hamilton's gesture was against F1's guidelines of sending political messages during races. FIA opted against punishing Lewis Hamilton, but are yet to acknowledge if such messages can be seen in future events.

Breonna Taylor, a medical technician, was shot dead at her home in Kentucky on March 13 during a drug raid conducted by the police. The incident sparked major unrest in the United States, kick-starting a #SayHerName social media movement. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Grand Jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case was heavily criticised by US citizens, after the jury decided not to move forward with the charges of murder against any of the police officers involved in the shooting. Instead, one police officer - Brett Hankison - was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

(Image Credits: Lewis Hamilton, Vitaly Petrov Instagram)