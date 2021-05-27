COVID-19: Bengaluru Doctor Dances With Patient Who Recovered From Virus, Video Wins Hearts

In a heartwarming video, a doctor wearing a PPE kit is seen dancing with a patient who recovered from coronavirus. The clip shared by ERT Bengaluru, which is a volunteers group that assists emergency medical cases, shows that doctor and patient dancing to the iconic Muqabla song by AR Rahman. The two can be seen grooving in a general ward of Bengaluru's St John’s Hospital.

Kumar was critical when we received a request to help him find a bed. 7 days later he sent us his victory dance against Covid just before getting discharged from the Hospital. #ERTStories #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pPU5Hg5OjW — ERT Bangalore (@ErtBangalore) May 25, 2021

The Emergency Response Team of Mercy Mission (ERT) informed that the patient identifies himself as Kumar and he is an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The 28-year-old had hunted for an oxygen bed with the saturation level dipping to 75 and lungs CT Scan showing an infection score of 18/25. He said the dance was his way of thanking the Emergency Response Team and volunteers for finding a hospital bed in time.

In the clip, Kumar also revealed that he travelled 300km to find a bed as his condition worsened. He went to Mysore first in the hope to find a bed, however, he was unable to find one. On returning to Bengaluru, he then met Farah Zaiba of ERT, who helped him get admitted to a St John Hospital.

Since the organisation had assisted him in finding him the bed, they checked him to know how he was doing. To describe his well-being Kumar then sent the happy dance video which was recorded before he got discharged from the hospital. The clip has now gone viral on social media and has been viewed over 67,000 times.

Netizens call it ‘cutest thing ever’

With hundreds of likes and several comments, netizens called the clip “inspirational”. They lauded the volunteer group for their selfless act and wrote, “more power to the team”. One user even said, “Awesome, great work, may Almighty bless you all with good health”.

