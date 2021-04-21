COVID-19 Patient's Friend Finds Plasma Donor On Tinder, Internet Says 'It's A Match!'

A Twitter user on Tuesday found a plasma donor for her COVID-19 infected friend on the dating app Tinder amid the emergency situation as the country reeled under the critical shortage of oxygen and plasma givers. “We found a plasma match for our friend through Tinder,” the woman named Sohini Chattopadhyay wrote on her official Twitter handle. She continued, “Dating app 1, govt 0.” The woman shared the good news amid the challenging times, sprinkling a ray of hope after Tinder India asked its users: "What are signs that someone likes you?”

Chattopadhyay perched in the comments sections to say, “They are ready to put plasma donation call on their dating app bio.”

She went on to explain that she wasn’t categorically searching for a plasma donor on Tinder but several people have come forward in solidarity to provide the much-needed assistance to those in need of a plasma donor by mentioning their COVID-19 recovery status in the bio.

“A friend put the requirements on her bio and we found a COVID-19 recovered dude,” the Twitter user explained.

In subsequent tweets, the user also mentioned that this was “something nice that happened in weird times” as the country battled the hard-hit surge of the second wave caseload, stretching the healthcare systems to their maximum capacity. Chattopadhyay had seemingly exhausted all options such as the healthcare facilities to get her 30-year-old friend the much-needed plasma therapy. With her friend’s O2 saturation dipping, the hospital had informed that she might be in need of a plasma donor in days ahead as they ran short of time.

Tinder date donates plasma

The unidentified COVID-19 patient’s friends installed the dating app, over rumours that she could possibly find a hep there. “Bonus if you are A+ COVID-19 recovered plasma donor,” Chattopadhyay wrote in her Tinder bio, according to reports. She was swiped by a man who she swiped at right-back by fate and the former informed that he had recovered from COVID-19 just over 90 days ago. And that, he was willing to help. The two exchanged the digits and the latter arrived at the designated hospital to donate the plasma, helping Chattopadhyay’s friend out of danger as her oxygen saturation surged from critical 81 to 92. “I hope your friend gets better soon,” one said, appreciating the stranger’s help. “Should be added to Covid help resources,” joked another about the dating app Tinder. Others asked if the two ended updating each other.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.