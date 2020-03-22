COVID-19: People Share Hilarious Work From Home Experiences Amid Lockdown

People are documenting accounts of their work from home experiences on the TikTok by sharing comical videos that has sparked jitters of laughter across the internet. Nearly all companies have asked their employees to work from home as a containment measure to combat the COVID-19 crisis. People have taken to social media to outpour the challenges they face demonstrating the expectation vs reality.

Non-stop distractions

The hashtag #workfromhome is trending online as people from all over the world unite to flood the TikTok with hilarious memes and jokes. People are posting videos showcasing their funny makeshift work desks and are sharing side-splitting clips of their pets joining them as a team on their work set up at home. Twitter users fashioned some of the odd objects like laundry baskets and desks created out of the microwave. Now, they are citing the distractions that come along with it. Users made videos depicting their vigour early morning as they sit to focus on work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight. Some can be seen slouching in front of the television not being able to concentrate. The trend has taken the internet by storm.

Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity 😆😆#CoronaVirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/c0aUsRWdCz — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

Me: OMG , What time is it?

Clock: 6:15Am

Me: Getting ready to go around my laptop around the tablet before the kids wake up.

Work: submit Proof of what was done from home daily.

Me: Sigh. School's out we are stuck with the kids. Whats the chances of me being Productive ? ‼ — Tasha kay Thompson (@t_kaythompson) March 18, 2020

Laptop on my lap on the couch no desk. Puppy is pissed my lap is being used pic.twitter.com/31NoIxojcT — Meghan Feeley (@FeeleyMeghan) March 13, 2020

For those who are finding it difficult to work from home 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jx5ZAFn1ZA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

This is what I came to find out 😂 pic.twitter.com/AgYfVpzZgw — QuaranQueen | west indian grandma | 🇨🇦🇬🇾🇹🇹 (@queenlishers) March 14, 2020

