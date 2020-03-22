The Debate
COVID-19: People Share Hilarious Work From Home Experiences Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

The hashtag #workfromhome is trending online as people from all over the world unite to flood the TikTok with hilarious memes and jokes citing their challenges.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

People are documenting accounts of their work from home experiences on the TikTok by sharing comical videos that has sparked jitters of laughter across the internet. Nearly all companies have asked their employees to work from home as a containment measure to combat the COVID-19 crisis. People have taken to social media to outpour the challenges they face demonstrating the expectation vs reality. 

Non-stop distractions

The hashtag #workfromhome is trending online as people from all over the world unite to flood the TikTok with hilarious memes and jokes. People are posting videos showcasing their funny makeshift work desks and are sharing side-splitting clips of their pets joining them as a team on their work set up at home. Twitter users fashioned some of the odd objects like laundry baskets and desks created out of the microwave. Now, they are citing the distractions that come along with it. Users made videos depicting their vigour early morning as they sit to focus on work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight. Some can be seen slouching in front of the television not being able to concentrate. The trend has taken the internet by storm.

First Published:
