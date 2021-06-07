COVID-19: Trucks Inked With Witty Slogans In Bhopal To Raise Vaccine Awareness

"Dekho magar pyar se, corona darta hai vaccine ki maar se" and several such witty slogans in the Hindi language are now being inked on trucks and other large vehicles, in an attempt to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID. With the second wave of coronavirus contagion threatening Madhya Pradesh, the exercise is jointly undertaken by the Bhopal district administration, a local NGO and the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), a government body under the Department of Science and Technology. The administration came up with an amusing solution to get away with vaccine scepticism and bolster inoculation in the capital city.

Trucks inked with witty slogans

Speaking to ANI, Dr Monica Jain, Chairperson of the Search and Research Development Society revealed that dozens of trucks, tempos, trolleys, tractors and other giant vehicles are now driving around with these quirky slogans written on them. Elaborating on how the volunteers painted them in the first place, Dr Jain said that all of the vehicles were stopped on the outskirts of the city and then the drivers were persuaded to get them written.

Madhya Pradesh: Rhyming two-line slogans are being written on trucks, tractors, and other vehicles in Bhopal as part of the administration's initiative to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/xhPQ3Lsgh7 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

As a part of this unique initiative, more than 50 heavyweight vehicles have been inked with slogans like Hans mat pagli, pyar ho jayega, teeka lagwa le, corona haar jayega" (Don't laugh, you will fall in love; get a vaccine jab, corona will be defeated), "Teeka lagwaoge to baar baar milenge, laparwahi karoge to Haridwar me milenge (If you get vaccinated, we will meet again and again; but if you neglect, we will meet at Haridwar) or "Main khubsoorat hun, mujhe nazar na lagana; zindagi bhar sath dungi, vaccine jaroor lagwana" (I am beautiful, don't cast an evil eye on me; I will be with you forever if you go for vaccination).

This comes the first phase of unlocking started in Bhopal from June 1 after a one-and-a-half month lockdown. For this purpose, an order was issued by the Collector under Section 144 of the CrPC that states that the night curfew will remain operational as it is from 8 pm to 6 am. Based on the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate all the municipal wards in the city will be divided into dark green, yellow, orange and red zones. The activities in orange and red zones will be considered as containment zones and all activities will be banned in the area. Total lockdown during the weekend apart from essential shops.

