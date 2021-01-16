Last Updated:

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Netizens Hail PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' Initiative

As India kicked off the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging website with congratulatory messages for the nation.

As India kicked off the world’s biggest vaccination drive, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging website with congratulatory messages for the nation. On January 16, India took one of its most important steps by officially rolling out the vaccine against the deadly virus. Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person to receive COVAXIN COVID vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Netizens hail ‘landmark launch’ 

While calling it a ‘landmark launch’, netizens hailed the country’s largest vaccine drive ad hoped that the jab was the answer to “pacify all the sufferings” faced during the pandemic. Several users also hailed PM Narendra Modi for the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative as the vaccines were manufactured in India itself. Renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also shared his latest addition to his artistic portfolio, in which he drew the syringe and the bottle with the liquid in it to be injected. 

PM Modi explains vaccine timeline 

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Saturday, he gave some crucial warnings about the vaccines and advised continued caution to the nation. Critically, he explained the compulsion and importance of taking two doses of the vaccine to get oneself immunized and the associated timeline.

The Prime Minister wove in the government's COVID-19 vaccine delivery app COWIN and said, "After receiving the first shot of the vaccine, you will receive information in your phone as to when should you take the second shot, and I want to remind the people of this country once again that it is extremely important to take two doses of the coronavirus vaccine; don't make the mistake of taking just one dose and forgetting about the second one."

PM Modi also detailed the steps taken by the government when the pandemic began and said that last year on January 17 India began the screening. "Corona pandemic tested our patience and we have come out victorious. We used taali, thaali and kept ourselves going. It was impossible to keep such a big population inside their homes. We had analysed what effect lockdown would have on our economy. But we followed - Jaan hai toh jahan hai.”

