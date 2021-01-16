COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Netizens Hail PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' Initiative

As India kicked off the world’s biggest vaccination drive, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging website with congratulatory messages for the nation. On January 16, India took one of its most important steps by officially rolling out the vaccine against the deadly virus. Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person to receive COVAXIN COVID vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Netizens hail ‘landmark launch’

While calling it a ‘landmark launch’, netizens hailed the country’s largest vaccine drive ad hoped that the jab was the answer to “pacify all the sufferings” faced during the pandemic. Several users also hailed PM Narendra Modi for the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative as the vaccines were manufactured in India itself. Renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also shared his latest addition to his artistic portfolio, in which he drew the syringe and the bottle with the liquid in it to be injected.

My SandArt at Puri beach to welcome #LargestVaccineDrive with message “Together we can win “. pic.twitter.com/n9uaS4G6ln — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 16, 2021

An epoch-making moment for India!

Launch of world's #LargestVaccineDrive by Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji across 3006 vaccine centres in India takes us closer to ending this #pandemic



Salute the exemplary leadership of our beloved PM enabling our effective tackling of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LpTJfPvoha — Rahul Barman (@Rahulbarman1985) January 16, 2021

As the world awaits a vaccine against #COVID19 , it is scientific fervour of India guided by PM @narendramodi's call for being #aatmnirbharbharat that has engineered yet another decisive action towrads ending this pandemic.#LargestVaccineDrive — Akash Rauth (@akash_rauth) January 16, 2021

Today is a historic day for India. Today for the first time, vaccines developed and launched in India will aid the government and people in the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. #Covid19 @MoHFW_India https://t.co/UQxaO3hEtc — Gates Foundation India | #WearAMask (@BMGFIndia) January 16, 2021

As India is now at the global forefront in the reduction of Covid-19 cases, and in the production and distribution of vaccines to counter the disease, we must honor the efforts of the nation, its healthcare workers, and its leaders starting with @narendramodi. https://t.co/1B7z4JVoJb — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) January 15, 2021

When many developed countries in d world is still struggling to procure COVID Vaccine India firstly launches d #LargestVaccineDrive.Thanks to India's brilliant minds as India launches world's largest vaccination drive today.Kudos to our Scientist n health workers🙏@narendramodi — Nakul Patidar (@nacoolpatidar) January 16, 2021

India should be extremely proud of how it has managed Covid under the stellar leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Today, as the PM launches the #LargestVaccineDrive across 3,006 vaccine centers, India would take its fight against the pandemic to next level. World has much to learn... https://t.co/RnEvcYtmtJ — Prince Kumar Ojha (@princeojha45) January 16, 2021

PM Modi explains vaccine timeline

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Saturday, he gave some crucial warnings about the vaccines and advised continued caution to the nation. Critically, he explained the compulsion and importance of taking two doses of the vaccine to get oneself immunized and the associated timeline.

The Prime Minister wove in the government's COVID-19 vaccine delivery app COWIN and said, "After receiving the first shot of the vaccine, you will receive information in your phone as to when should you take the second shot, and I want to remind the people of this country once again that it is extremely important to take two doses of the coronavirus vaccine; don't make the mistake of taking just one dose and forgetting about the second one."

PM Modi also detailed the steps taken by the government when the pandemic began and said that last year on January 17 India began the screening. "Corona pandemic tested our patience and we have come out victorious. We used taali, thaali and kept ourselves going. It was impossible to keep such a big population inside their homes. We had analysed what effect lockdown would have on our economy. But we followed - Jaan hai toh jahan hai.”

