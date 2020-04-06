COVID-19: Man Pours Wine For His Neighbour From Window Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

The increase in cases and fear amid the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to resort to isolation. People have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. Many people have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained. Amid this, a video from Italy which shows a man pouring wine into the glass of a neighbour from his window, has been doing rounds on the internet, with netizens considering it to be a lockdown love story.

It shows that people are finding unique ways to interact with each other even while being under home quarantine. The man and his neighbor were banging pots at the window in a bid to thank the health care workers. He asked the woman to get a glass of wine and poured the wine from his window while the woman collected it in her wine glass.

Lockdown love story

The incident took place when the neighborhood opened windows and stepped out on porches for the nightly round of appreciation for Portland’s frontline workers. Philip Kirkland and his neighbor were banging pots at the window in a bid to thank the health care workers. He asked the woman to get a glass of wine and poured the wine from his window while she collected it in her wine glass.

The video was shared onTwitter by Philip Kirkland with the caption, "Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw." The unusual gesture during the lockdown has impressed many netizens and the video has garnered over one million views. The video has got people predicting a probable budding romance between Philips and his neighbor. A Twitter user said, "It MUST be the start of an *amazing* love story."

Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw. pic.twitter.com/mWh65D0qza — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020

It MUST be the start of an *amazing* love story. — Adriana Urbano is staying home. (@G_AdrianaUrbano) April 4, 2020

I hope they make a Hallmark movie. 😂 — kc masterman (@kmasterman) April 4, 2020

