COVID-19: Thai Street Artist Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers, See Pics

In recent times, Street art has become a way to convey important messages as well as raise awareness. British artist Banksy uses his creativity on the streets to highlight social issues whereas Portuguese artist Vhils scratches surfaces to create masterpieces. Joining the league, a Thai artist has taken to streets to pay tribute to frontline workers braving the coronavirus pandemic.

Recording history through art

The 37-year-old street artist, name Mue Bon has been reportedly creating murals of a winged character dressed as a healthcare worker. Speaking to international media reporters, he said that through this art he wants to remind people about the situation. He added that his murals "record history" of the time humans helped each other by staying at home. Highlighting the huge gap between art and ordinary people, he said that hopefully his art would be viewed by people who not have access to art galleries.

Thought, not that popular in Thailand, Mue Bon has international success and his work has been displayed in Japan, the United States, Germany, and, most recently, in the Palestinian Territories. The artist also has a massive fan following on social media and boasts of over 13 thousand followers on Instagram.

Read: Burglar In Hazmat Suit Tries To Steal Banksy's Artwork That Is A Tribute To Health Workers

Read: Banksy Salutes Superhero Healthcare Workers With An Earnest Gift To Southampton Hospital

Read: Street Artists Come Up With Creative Ideas To Make Art Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Read: Street Artist Takes To New York City Walls To Spread Awareness About COVID-19

Meanwhile, Banksy's latest piece is also dedicated to healthcare workers. The one-metre square canvas artwork titled Game Changer was sent to an NHS Foundation Trust Hospital in Southampton and went on display for staff and patients as it was unveiled on Banksy's Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. The monochromatic piece pays tribute to thousands of frontline healthcare workers worldwide and will be auctioned to raise money for charity later in the year, as per international media reports. The artwork has been valued over $6.1 million by an art curation website.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.