Street Artists Come Up With Creative Ideas To Make Art Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Street artists draw graffiti, colourful, geometric paintings on random walls representing a concept, focus on the social issues, or simply gracing the wall.

As people retreat in homes amid the coronavirus lockdowns, the graffiti and cityscape artists have headed out for creative expression on the vacant streets where restrictions have somewhat eased. Despite surveillance of the public spaces in a bid to stem the pandemic, the art has failed to stow away from plain sight. From Hong Kong to Dublin, the coronavirus art movement can be evident from how the muralists have articulated the pandemic on the walls.  

An acclaimed anthropologist and curator, Rafael Schacter, an expert with a focus on public and global art, told a leading US media outlet that art is vital as an expression of the collective experience during challenging times of this pandemic. And hence, the artists, most importantly, have dissolved the very concept of the public space or scrutiny of the public policies and are coming forward with an artistic representation of the global health crisis on the streets.

And to back his claims, social media abounds in pictures of a graffiti, or a colourful, geometric painting popping up on random walls representing an encouraging concept, or focusing on the social issues, or perhaps simply gracing the wall. On Twitter, several artistic pieces can be seen drawn on the walls in Paris, Italy, Spain, India, England, Sudan, Poland, Greece, Syria, Indonesia, and elsewhere. 

Street art across the globe

