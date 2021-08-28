Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'COMING HOME' Cristiano Ronaldo's Return To Manchester United Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester has not only given fans a reason to celebrate but has also sparked a meme-fest on Twitter. Check fans' reactions here

Amrit Burman
Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, CR-7, Coming Home

IMAGE: LN78_KYZ/TWITTER


As Manchester United announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, highly enthusiastic fans have taken over the social media platforms by storm. Ronaldo's return is celebrated with "coming home" hashtags. The return of Ronaldo to Manchester has not only given fans a good reason for massive celebration, but it has also sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

On Friday, the club issued a statement on the official website that read, "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement on personal terms, visa and medical." The statement further highlighted the achievements of the legendary champion, "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

The club also shared some pictures of Ronaldo and said, "In his first spell with Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games". Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester, read the statement. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's exit from Juventus has created a meme fest on the internet. Fans are posting hilarious memes, matching his entry with the upcoming movie ‘Spiderman No Way Home" to the popular sitcom "The Office".

Meanwhile, Indian fans also joined the meme fest and used the 'Koi Mil Gaya' film scene to celebrate him "coming home".

Glorifying the old days, several fans have also posted Ronaldo's picture in a Manchester United shirt.

Check some hilarious reactions from Twitterattis


IMAGE: LN78_KYZ/TWITTER

