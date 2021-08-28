As Manchester United announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, highly enthusiastic fans have taken over the social media platforms by storm. Ronaldo's return is celebrated with "coming home" hashtags. The return of Ronaldo to Manchester has not only given fans a good reason for massive celebration, but it has also sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

On Friday, the club issued a statement on the official website that read, "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement on personal terms, visa and medical." The statement further highlighted the achievements of the legendary champion, "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

The club also shared some pictures of Ronaldo and said, "In his first spell with Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games". Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester, read the statement. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's exit from Juventus has created a meme fest on the internet. Fans are posting hilarious memes, matching his entry with the upcoming movie ‘Spiderman No Way Home" to the popular sitcom "The Office".

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming back to Manchester United rivals are shaking after making memes about him going to City. pic.twitter.com/1lTJhA1qqo — Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) August 27, 2021

Baldy in the mud….Ronaldo has finally finished his loan spell…#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Pyk20ozJDX — Megamind (@MegaBro89) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian fans also joined the meme fest and used the 'Koi Mil Gaya' film scene to celebrate him "coming home".

Glorifying the old days, several fans have also posted Ronaldo's picture in a Manchester United shirt.

Check some hilarious reactions from Twitterattis

Couldn't sleep yesterday cause I kept thinking about Ronaldo going to city. 💔

Can't sleep tonight cause Ronaldo's coming home & I can't stop rewatching old videos of him. ❤

What a time to be alive! 🤗 #RonaldoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/kWwmZ59voS — Aish (@aish_ye) August 28, 2021

HE'S COMING HOME, HE'S COMING HOME, TELL THE WORLD HE'S COMING HOME!

Welcome back to Old Trafford, Ronaldo ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZPZSXVwaXK — R A R A A U R O R A 🥀 (@aurorasue611) August 28, 2021



IMAGE: LN78_KYZ/TWITTER