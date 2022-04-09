Crow Solves Puzzle In Third Attempt; Leaves Netizens Spellbound | Watch

Did you still remember your childhood stories, the ones you heard during your school days? If you're among those who do, then the story of the 'thirsty crow' may sound familiar. The story, written to teach the values of hard work and intellect tells the story of a thirsty crow who found a tall pot of water but could drink from it as his beak was too short to reach the surface. Using his intellect he fills the pot with stones till the water comes within his reach.

While the story is a fictional account, the intellect of crows, even if not as sharp as depicted in the story, is not something that should be underestimated; and this statement is exemplified by a recent video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a crow can be seen using analogical reasoning to solve a puzzle. The puzzle is a box with different shapes cut out and corresponding pieces that fit into each. The crow picks a piece and first tries to fit it in the star shape, then the rectangular one, and finally, the third attempt being the charm, the crow succeeds in fitting the piece into the socket it belongs.

Take a look:

'The thirsty crow story was for real'

Since being shared, the video has amassed around 3.8 lakh views and several reactions. One netizen wrote, "Crow-like to be shown new things and they love to play! (sic)". A second commented, "This confirms 'The Thirsty Crow' story was for real (sic)". A third user expressed, "Crows & Rooks are some of the intelligent animals".

