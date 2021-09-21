'Dadi Maa' Giving Alexa Instructions To Play Bhajan Grabs Netizens' Attention; Watch

The common person's lifestyle has been devoured by technology, as seen by this video of a 'dadi-maa' ordering Alexa to play Ganpati bhajan. We can hear a voice in the background telling the old woman what to say in the brief video. The way she teaches Alexa, though, makes the video worthwhile to watch.

The clip was shared on Instagram by an Instagram user named Neha Sharma on her handle 'lifeneedsaholiday'. She wrote the caption, "Dadi Maa and Alexa." The video starts with the woman approaching Alexa and instructs her to play Ganpati bhajan, she describes the kind of bhajan she wants to hear in a very constructive way.

Netizens adored the elderly woman

As it was shared on September 11, the video has received 57 thousand likes and a number of positive comments from the netizens, who loved 'dadi-maa.' One person wrote, "Did it follow what grandma said?" Another Instagram user commented, "Oh god. My day couldn't start off on a better note than this. This is really sweet Thank you."

The third comment read, "Hehehe I am imagining a response in Alexa's voice "Ji Dadi ma... maine aapke requests note kar liye hain," (yes grandmother, I have made a note of your requests).

In the following behind-the-scenes video, Neha revealed how her father trained her grandma to speak to Alexa. He instructed her how to pronounce the device's name and how to make orders to it. She added alongside the footage. The video has received over 33,000 views and 900 likes.

Another video featuring an elderly woman and her grandson

In another viral video involving an elderly woman, a grandma and a grandson are seen dancing to Badshah's song Baawla. In the video, an 89-year-old elderly woman is seen dancing to her heart with her grandson, who complements her moves, dressed in a yellow and pink saree. Ankit Jangid, who is a content producer with 26.4 thousand followers on Instagram, shared the video. He wrote the caption, "My 89 years old Dadi grooving to the music of Badshah. In the beginning, She tried to copy the actual dance moves but eventually started dancing to her own rhythm Having Dadi is a blessing."

Image: Twitter/@lifeneedsaholiday