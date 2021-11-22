Dancer Challenges Users To Guess The 'true Colour' Of Her Dress In Viral Video; WATCH

People often share entertaining videos showcasing their talent on the internet. The latest inclusion to the list is a video that shows a dancer performing, however, it is the dress of the woman that has confused the netizens. In the video, the colour of her costumes kept changing throughout and she challenged social media users to guess the actual colour of her dress.

The video has been shared by a dancer who goes by the name Autumnsklein on Instagram. The caption of the video read, “I LOVE this dance so of course, I had to put my own spin on it. Everything about this song and dance is pure joy!.” In the short video, Autumn Klein can be seen dancing to Nuestra Cancion. While dancing, the colour of her dress keeps changing to purple, blue, green and yellow. The text that appeared on the video said, “Which one is the true colour?” Watch the video here:

Netizens guess the dress colour

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered 328,667 likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to guess the actual colour of the dress. One user commented, "I wanna say a lime green because green screening hahaha but idk." Another individual wrote, "The purple at the end because all of the colours have a slight purple halo around the edge." Another netizen wrote, "it's green that's why it's so easy too edit." Check out some user reactions:

A few days later, she posted another video where she revealed the actual colour of the dress. She shared the clip alongside the caption, “I can’t believe how many people guessed my color! Here is the answer! Thank you for playing!.” In the video, Autumn Klein can be seen dancing to Big Energy. The video ended with Autumn Klein showing the original colour of the dress. Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@autumnsklein