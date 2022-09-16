Last Updated:

WATCH | Dancing Cop Grabs Attention Amid Busy Streets Of Dehradun; 'cheerful Soul', Say Netizens

The viral video opens up to show a traffic cop blowing the whistle and gesturing to cars and two-wheelers crossing the area while dancing.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Dehradun

Image: Twitter/@ANI


Some people enjoy doing their jobs, no matter what the circumstances are. They keep smiling while carrying on their work. Proving this, a video of a traffic cop has been doing rounds on the internet. The video shows a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel thoroughly enjoying his work. 

The viral video shows a traffic cop blowing the whistle and gesturing to cars and two-wheelers crossing the area while dancing. He even strikes a pose while smiling and asking drivers to cross one of the lanes. The traffic cop has been identified as Jogendra Kumar, who was seen regulating the vehicular movement near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. The video was shared by news agency ANI. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way".

Netizens call him a 'cheerful soul!'

The video of the dancing cop has garnered around 14K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many users to express their views. "What an amazingly cheerful soul! I want him on my side," read a comment. A second user wrote, "Excellent. Keep it up". "Jogendra Kumar Sir, Thanks So Much for everything you are doing," was one of the other reactions.

First Published:
