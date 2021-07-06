Dating Companies Trend: Netizens Imagine What It Is Like To Date People Working For Brands

Social media is filled with strange yet hilarious trends, and the latest trending hashtag is the proof. The latest trend, #datingCompanies, has taken the internet by storm where people have started imagining what it would be like to date people working in a popular company by linking it to companies' taglines.

Using Swiggy, Raymonds to Tatasky, netizens are coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtags.

Take a look at some of the best entries under #datingCompanies:

One user took to Twitter and wrote, "Date a girl from Maggie, she'll be ready in two minutes#datingcompanies", while another person took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Date a man who works at RAYMOND's because he's 'The Complete Man'.

Date a guy from Raymonds, cause he'll be the complete man.



#datingCompanies — Saima Mukadam (@saima_mukadam) July 5, 2021

Always date a guy working for tata sky

. Isko laga dala to life zinga lala 😅 #datingCompanies — Pankaj Pawar (@pawarsays) July 5, 2021

Turn on the light of your mind

If you are dumb, date a girl from Mentos bcz " Dimaag ki batti jla de "@MentosUS#datingCompanies — Sahil Jhajharia (@_SahilJhajharia) July 5, 2021

Date a from guy LG, he'll make your life good

Date a guy from LG, he'll make your life good... #datingCompanies — Heer (@heer_58) July 5, 2021



Alexa! will Listen to you carefully

If you date a guy from Alexa, he will listen to you carefully!#datingCompanies — Chakit (@arorachakit) July 5, 2021



Love is immortal

Date someone from LIC, and they'll be with you zindagi ke saath bhi aur zindagi ke baad bhi! 💀#datingcompanies pic.twitter.com/0Dp8KwirRl — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@dramaticdude_) July 5, 2021



#datingcompanies



An unbreakable bond with Fevicol

If you date a girl from Fevicol then it will impossible to break up because fevicol ka majbut jod tutega nahi kabhi#datingCompanies — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) July 5, 2021



This boy will never settle with you

Date a guy from OnePlus, he will 'Never Settle' with you..😂😂 #datingcompanies — Swapan Bansal (@BansalSwapan) July 5, 2021



If you need all these qualities

If You Date A Guy From @Horlicks_india , He Will Be Taller , Stronger and Sharper.#datingcompanies — Aachal Agrawal 👀 (@Awwwchallllll) July 5, 2021

Want a clever partner?

Marry a girl from skoda she will be- simply clever #datingCompanies https://t.co/puQxel2n1e — Adarsh Jain. (DND) (@JainAdarsh07) July 5, 2021



