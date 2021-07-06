Last Updated:

Dating Companies Trend: Netizens Imagine What It Is Like To Date People Working For Brands

Under dating companies' trend, people have started imagining what it would be like to date people working for big brands.

Social media is filled with strange yet hilarious trends, and the latest trending hashtag is the proof. The latest trend, #datingCompanies, has taken the internet by storm where people have started imagining what it would be like to date people working in a popular company by linking it to companies' taglines.

Using Swiggy, Raymonds to Tatasky, netizens are coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtags.

Take a look at some of the best entries under #datingCompanies:

One user took to Twitter and wrote, "Date a girl from Maggie, she'll be ready in two minutes#datingcompanies", while another person took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Date a man who works at RAYMOND's because he's 'The Complete Man'.

A third person wrote on Twitter wrote — "Always date the guy working in the tata sky. Because Isko laga dala to life zinga lala #datingCompanies"

Turn on the light of your mind

A fourth person took to the microblogging site and pointed out that if you are dumb, then date Mentos because Mentos can turn on the light of your mind. #datingCompanies

Date a from guy LG, he'll make your life good


Another person used the tagline of LG and pointed out the benefit of dating a guy from this company.

Alexa! will Listen to you carefully


If you date a guy who works in Alexa, then he will listen to you very carefully. 

Love is immortal


A user pointed out the benefit of dating a guy from LIC If you date a person from LIC, then he will be with you for life and even the afterlife! Date someone from LIC, and they'll be with you Zindagi ke saath bhi aur Zindagi ke baad bhi!
#datingcompanies


An unbreakable bond with Fevicol


This user wrote that if you date a girl from Fevicol, then it will be impossible to break up with her.

This boy will never settle with you


Another person wrote that date, a guy from OnePlus, he will never settle with you.

If you need all these qualities

If the boy is from Horlicks, then he will be Taller, Stronger, and Sharper.

Want a clever partner?


Another guy wrote that if you marry a girl with 'Skoda' then she will be 'Simply clever'.

