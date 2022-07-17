Daughter Surprises Mother With Gift; Her Reaction Moves Internet; Watch

The bond between a mother and her daughter, on most occasions, exemplifies love in its purest form. A viral video depicting this beautiful bond is melting hearts online.

The viral video shows a daughter giving a surprise gift to her mother. A girl in the video was seen keeping a massive box with a gift bow in front of the door of a house. She then rang the bell, ran away, and hid behind a tree. After her mother opened the gift, it had an adorable puppy inside it, and seeing this her reactions were difficult to express in words. The video on Instagram was captioned "I’m not crying you’re crying".

Take a look:

'I’m not crying you’re crying' say netizens

The heart-melting video has accumulated around 5.2 million views accompanied by likes and comments. The share has also garnered many views from the users. Commenting on this touching bond between the two, a user wrote, "My daughter did the same thing to me after my husband passed away. My little 8 lb Maltipoo is such a daily delight and my constant companion. Children are so caring. Love them."

Another user expressed, "Yes, I'm crying alright. What a beautiful dog. Your Mom looks so happy." One other user said, "Oh MY HEART IS SO FULL".

Image: Instagram/@janelleandkate