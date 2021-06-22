'Dear Intern': Netizens Share Blunder Stories To Cheer Up HBO Max Intern After Email Gaffe

People from all across the world are posting their stories of blunders that they have made in their professional careers. Netizens have addressed the stories of their mishap to ‘Dear Intern’ on the micro-blogging site Twitter. This funny social media trend began after an intern at HBO Max accidentally sent a blank test email to a portion of its subscriber list.

Soon after the mistake was made, HBO Max took to their official Twitter space to apologise to their subscribers. They wrote, “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we're helping them through it”. Ever since the tweet has surfaced online, netizens from all around the world have begun a Dear Intern trend that features them unveiling the major professional blunders caused by them. The latest trend has created a massive buzz online and is the most heart-warming thing one can witness on the internet today. Here’s taking a look at the trend.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern Twitter trend:

A Twitter user said, “Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old”.

Another said, “Dear Intern, as a very young copywriter I once had to write a brochure about a prescription drug that "reduces mortality in patients," but it turns out I actually wrote that it "reduces morality in patients" and nobody caught it until 50,000 were printed”.

A slew of people also claimed that the mistake they made weren’t made public but they were every bit as embarrassing. A netizen shared, “Dear Intern, when I was 25 I made a PDF assigning each employee to the Muppet they reminded me of the most. I meant to send it to my work friend, but I accidentally sent it to the entire company. My supervisor (Beaker) wanted to fire me, but the owners (Bert & Ernie) intervened”. Check out the Dear Intern Twitter trend below:

Dear intern, a franchise rookie once secretly recorded his teammate admitting that he cheated on his fiancee. And the video got leaked.



We all make rookie mistakes. https://t.co/qOG8rELKl2 pic.twitter.com/BhavEkltHh — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2021

Dear intern, for the first two months of being admin we thought this was a rose emoji 🌷. So every D-Rose post had a tulip instead.



how far we’ve made it https://t.co/HkpjHNabJd — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



We once left up the final score graphic for an hour without realizing that the scores were wrong. We'll get through it together.



xo Old Glory DC social media team https://t.co/MKIHjB1FOz — Old Glory DC (@OldGloryDC) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



An engineering manager once told me, “Experience is what you gain from wins, wisdom is what you learn from losses.” Congratulations you just earned some wisdom!



Don’t be afraid to fail. Be afraid of not growing. I’m proud of you.



A Platform Engineer — Eddie Herbert (@edward_of_clt) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



During my first year of work at @rockthevote, I accidentally sent to 1.5M people, an email saying "don't forget to vote in your election" with info about a VERY niche election in Florida that only had like, maybe 2K people voting in it.



You got this. https://t.co/QHCNxfOVis — Kosoko Jackson (@KosokoJackson) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



It's an email. At least you didn't erase the entire Community Access TV station's chyron graphics archive on accident.



Signed,

A Broadcast Engineer who once erased all the chyron graphics at a Community Access TV Station by accident when he was an intern. — Mark "Noodles" Kewman (@mkewman) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



Once I sent promotional emails to a client database and got the discount codes mixed up and cost the client about 15 grand. Still here. https://t.co/ChszcDB5jz — Tyler Price (@tylercprice_) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck <3. — Daenney (@daenney) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern, as a young lawyer I proof read a legal brief and filed it with the court. I caught a typo and blindly used the global find and replace function. Pro tip: don't do that. My brief argued for the rights of "the panties." Not "the parties." All 50 pages of it. 🤦🏻‍♀️🩲🩲 https://t.co/PDJYMXuOlw — Suzanne Lovett (@sdtlovett) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



In the first month of my new HR job with a major defense contractor, I sent out an email about shirt orders that included the division president and several corporate leaders.



Title of email: Your Shit is in the HR Office - Please Pick Up by COB — Hannah Holloway (@hholloway2010) June 18, 2021

(IMAGE: HBO MAX YOUTUBE)

