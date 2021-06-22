Last Updated:

'Dear Intern': Netizens Share Blunder Stories To Cheer Up HBO Max Intern After Email Gaffe

People from all across the world are posting their stories of blunders that they have made in their professional career post the HBO Max's email blunder.

People from all across the world are posting their stories of blunders that they have made in their professional careers. Netizens have addressed the stories of their mishap to ‘Dear Intern’ on the micro-blogging site Twitter. This funny social media trend began after an intern at HBO Max accidentally sent a blank test email to a portion of its subscriber list.

Soon after the mistake was made, HBO Max took to their official Twitter space to apologise to their subscribers. They wrote, “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we're helping them through it”. Ever since the tweet has surfaced online, netizens from all around the world have begun a Dear Intern trend that features them unveiling the major professional blunders caused by them. The latest trend has created a massive buzz online and is the most heart-warming thing one can witness on the internet today. Here’s taking a look at the trend.

Dear Intern Twitter trend:

A Twitter user said, “Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old”.

Another said, “Dear Intern, as a very young copywriter I once had to write a brochure about a prescription drug that "reduces mortality in patients," but it turns out I actually wrote that it "reduces morality in patients" and nobody caught it until 50,000 were printed”.

A slew of people also claimed that the mistake they made weren’t made public but they were every bit as embarrassing. A netizen shared, “Dear Intern, when I was 25 I made a PDF assigning each employee to the Muppet they reminded me of the most. I meant to send it to my work friend, but I accidentally sent it to the entire company. My supervisor (Beaker) wanted to fire me, but the owners (Bert & Ernie) intervened”. Check out the Dear Intern Twitter trend below:

