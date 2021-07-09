Deep Dive Dubai Reveals Prices And Details, Offers 3 Category Of Experiences

Deep Dive Dubai, is an out of the world experience which offers the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world, has been inaugurated. Dwelled in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Features of Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai offers a bunch of features and experiences to choose from, to begin with:-

The 60m pool houses two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters

56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool

Advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

The pool’s freshwater is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock

NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region.

The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for diver comfort.

Experiences at Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai’s guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories:-

Discover - The Discover category of scuba diving and freediving experiences caters for those who want to try a single dive or take their first steps towards certification as a diver.

Dive - The Dive category allows everyone from newbies to qualified individuals to dive within their certification limits.

Develop - The Develop category is for training to both develop skills and gain scuba diving and freediving certifications offered by Deep Dive Dubai ranging from entry-level through to technical and instructor-level.

These diving experiences are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners through to professional divers and athletes. “By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience, with outstanding service, for everyone, every time,” said Jablonski. “For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving. For experienced members of the free dive and scuba dive communities, it’s a facility and experience like no other.”

How to be a part of this experience and what are the charges for this unique experience?

Deep Dive Dubai is only open via invitation at this moment but booking services for the same is supposed to resume by the end of July through their official website.Regarding the prices, Deep Dive Dubai has settled on a starting price of 800 Dirhams for their minimum services and enquiry for the same can be done on their official website. Featuring the latest technology and unrivalled facilities, including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool also features an astonishing sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises. Freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses are offered to all ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals.

Image Credits - Twitter

