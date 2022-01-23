Delhi Man Serves 'Dhokhla & Khandvi Ice Cream Roll; Netizens Demand 'sedition Charges'

New and unique food combinations have become one of the most popular trends on social media in recent times. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made room for many quirky ideas, especially those involving ice-cream rolls.

Ice-creams are one of the most delightful desserts enjoyed by many with a sweet tooth. Nowadays, Thai-style stir-fried ice cream or rolled ice cream has become popular around the world, with its variations available all over India. The sweetened frozen dessert is made using milk, cream, and sugars as well as other added ingredients to improve the flavor.

However, in recent weeks, the internet has seen some bizarre flavour combinations of rolled ice cream that capture the attention of social media users and make one wonder about its taste. Last week, videos of Momo Ice-cream Roll and Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll had gained similar traction, with netizens chuckling over the thought of its taste.

Dhokla & Khandvi ice cream roll

An Instagram user called 'The Great Indian Foodie' has now introduced another bizarre fusion of famous Gujarati farsaans with rolled ice cream. In the video, a man from Delhi can be seen making what he calls 'Dhokla icecream roll' and 'Khandvi ice cream roll'. That's right.

The video shows the man taking pieces of the savoury dish, chopping them into fine pieces, adding a scoop of ice cream, and making rolls out of it. The ice cream is topped with a piece of Dhokla or Khandvi with a chilly garnish!

Watch the video

The video and the fusion did not go down well with many Dhokla and Khandvi lovers who rebuked the combination and flooded the comment section with hilarious memes and reactions. A user joked, "I will report this page," while another said, "sedition charges should be imposed" on the maker.