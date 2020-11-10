Delhi Turns To A 'gas Chamber' With Worsening Pollution, Twitterati Reacts

Delhi woke up to a grey morning as an “apocalyptic” smog blotted out the sun from the sky and smudged landmarks from view with air quality inching closer to “emergency” levels on November 10. Smoke from the constant burning of paddy (Parali) in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana combined with occasional bursting of ‘banned’ crackers have added to the troubles of those residing in the NCR. In the latest development, the capital recorded an AQI of 487 at 9 am on November 10, which falls under the “severe” category.

Meanwhile, the wind also dropped to the lowest speed of 5kmph in the early hours of November 8 leading to an accumulation of pollutants near the surface. The deteriorating conditions in the region led to residents to take to social media to voice their concern as well as urge the government to take the necessary steps to prevent the situation from worsening.

'Choked'

Meanwhile, many others, including Gurgaon based social media personality, Akshar Pathak, took the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes on the NCR air quality. Using #DelhiAirQuality, a lot of others shared ‘before and after’ photographs. Here’s what people tweeted :

What it should be vs. what it is!! My lungs are chocked.. #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/dDD0DPfpFh — Parul Singh IRS (@parul_irs) November 9, 2020

The pollution in Delhi is bad. Really, really bad. pic.twitter.com/2U3ShcJJp2 — Sarthak Bhardwaj (@sarthakk_20) November 9, 2020

#DelhiAirQuality#DelhiPollution



Story of every winters :



> Irritation In Eyes

> Breathlessness

> Sore/Itchy Throat

> Low visibility due to smog



Delhiites be like : pic.twitter.com/mZOsPc6UwV — Namrata (@Just_Anoth_Girl) November 10, 2020

people in delhi to each other in standing 2 feet apart pic.twitter.com/IKil1L1jB9 — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 9, 2020

Air Pollution in Delhi NCR. 5:00 a.m 10/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/CBfbXx3XFO — Observer (@Observe31184714) November 9, 2020

The kind of air we should be breathing vs what we are taking in now #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/8h3DLZkU7t — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) November 9, 2020

“Beyond Index”



This is not a meme, it’s an actual screenshot



“Beyond Index”



This is not a meme, it’s an actual screenshot



My sympathies with Delhi folks. Stay safe. Mumbai - is still “unhealthy” - nothing to gloat about...#DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MF4T8EZY2o — Mihir Vora (@theMihirV) November 10, 2020

