IPL 2020 Final Live Updates: Mumbai To Bat First After Skipper Shreyas Iyer Wins The Toss

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
200th outing for @ImRo45 in IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Will this be a memorable one?#Dream11IPL #Final pic.twitter.com/0Z9NyHJyQk
Final. Mumbai Indians XI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, J Yadav, J Bumrah https://t.co/6kuxVfvInp #MIvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Final. Delhi Capitals XI: M Stoinis, S Dhawan, S Iyer, S Hetmyer, R Pant, A Rahane, A Patel, P Dubey, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje https://t.co/6kuxVfvInp #MIvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Will @ShreyasIyer15 lead his side to a maiden IPL title ?#Dream11IPL #Final pic.twitter.com/5uEYEwq0zL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Delhi to bat first after the coin lands in skipper Shreyas Iyer's favor
One final pre-match warm-up ✅#MumbaiIndians | #Dream11IPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/J3YnjA1jm0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
#Dream11IPL #Final 2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
SET! pic.twitter.com/hQ3EfFCBQX
.@Jaspritbumrah93 set the stage on fire in #Qualifier1 with his career-best IPL performance. 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Will BOOM come out all guns blazing in #Dream11IPL Final tonight and power #MumbaiIndians to their fifth title triumph? 🤔🤔 #MIvDC https://t.co/A2TMv3Vuib
#DelhiCapitals opener @SDhawan25 isn’t too far off in the race for the Orange Cap.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Will the Gabbar go big tonight?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/eIXhKc1ADA
Everything to play for!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
Two teams and 1 🏆
Will #MumbaiIndians add another one to their trophy cabinet or will #Dream11IPL 2020 see a new champion team?
Live action starts at 7.30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/QQtgw6meDl
The Big Day is finally here!@ImRo45 led #MumbaiIndians will take on @ShreyasIyer15 led #DelhiCapitals tonight in the #Final.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
One final time in #Dream11IPL 2020, who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/QkFKTAXDn3
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sachin Tendulkar reveals true story behind inventing famous 'Upper Cut' shot in cricket
26 mins ago
Kieron Pollard reveals biggest stress buster before much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 final
31 mins ago
Ricky Ponting plays typical mind games with former team Mumbai in pre-match presser
47 mins ago
IPL 2020: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma hails Trent Boult, calls him 'best new-ball bowler'
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Brad Hogg reveals why Rabada & Nortje will be impactful in death overs
1 hour ago
Amazon Prime Video signs historic deal to live stream all New Zealand matches in India
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points