IPL 2020 Final Live Updates: Mumbai To Bat First After Skipper Shreyas Iyer Wins The Toss

While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.
pointer
19:14 IST, November 10th 2020
Milestone Alert for the one & only 'Hitman'

 

pointer
19:11 IST, November 10th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for the tournament-decider

 

pointer
19:07 IST, November 10th 2020
Will skipper Shreyas Iyer lead Delhi from the front tonight?

 

pointer
19:02 IST, November 10th 2020
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and has elected to bat first

Delhi to bat first after the coin lands in skipper Shreyas Iyer's favor

pointer
18:59 IST, November 10th 2020
The premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah & Trent Boult will be expected to provide early breakthroughs with the new ball in hand for Mumbai

 

pointer
18:56 IST, November 10th 2020
The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host the grand finale of Dream11 IPL 2020

 

pointer
18:54 IST, November 10th 2020
Will premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah repeat the heroics of Qualifier 1?

 

pointer
18:51 IST, November 10th 2020
Delhi will be hoping in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to play an impactful knock in the big final tonight

 

pointer
18:48 IST, November 10th 2020
Will Shreyas Iyer & Co. hold this trophy aloft for the very first time in the history of the tournament?

 

pointer
18:48 IST, November 10th 2020
Will the holders Mumbai retain their title and win it for a record fifth time or will Delhi have the last laugh tonight?

 

