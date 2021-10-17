Denmark: Artist Delivered Two Blank Canvasses For 84,000$ To Kunsten Museum Of Modern Art

Modern art has become a very popular term in recent decades, which usually generates fresh ideas in a spirit of innovation. Several museums around the globe promote modern art while funding the artists and displaying their work in the gallery. However, a Danish Museum has created headlines for displaying two blank canvases on their wall. The incident took place, when the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, offered an artist $84,000 in consideration for his work, but they only received two blank canvases in exchange.

Jens Haaning, the artist, claims the blank canvases are part of a new work of art called "Take the Money and Run," which he describes as a reflection on low pay. Citing the Danish public broadcaster DR, NPR reported that he stated, "It is a breach of contract, and breach of contract is part of the work." On the contrary, though, the Kunsten Museum isn't convinced by that argument the artist gave, yet, it did not prevent them from showing the two canvases as part of its 'Work It Out' exhibition, which examines the relationship between work and people.

As per the NPR website, the artist had received the funds as part of a deal with the museum, which claims to have loaned him over half a million kroner so he could frame the money for an earlier piece. Haaning had previously utilised two canvases, one bigger than the other, to depict the disparity in average yearly salaries between Denmark and Austria.

Reaction of the museum to Jens Haaning's "Take The Money And Run" artwork

As the museum was preparing to display the work-themed exhibition that debuted the previous weekend, Haaning had delivered two huge boxes, which when opened, startled the museum workers to discover that the two canvases were empty. Kunsten CEO Lasse Andersson told NPR in an email that he genuinely chuckled when he saw it. He further added that the museum initially sensed something was not right when Haaning informed them that he was making a new piece of art called "Take the Money and Run."

Referring to Haaning's first work, which transformed money into art, Andersson stated that the new piece of art reminds that all work for money. According to him, it introduces a unique element in the discussion about how an artist's work must be appreciated.

Furthermore, Haaning informed P1 Morgen that he chose on keeping the money while rejecting the idea of recreating work that was over 10 years old. Instead, he claimed, he wanted to make a piece that addressed his current job condition. To re-create his piece of artwork, Haaning claims he would have to spend 25,000 kroner. Whereas, according to Andersson, the museum's contract supports up to $7,000 in work costs for Haaning. The artist will also be given a price of 10,000 kroner, as well as a "viewing fee" established by the government, as part of the deal.

