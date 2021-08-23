Desi Bride Refuses To Enter Wedding Venue, Asks To Play Her Favourite Song First; Watch

It is famously said that the memories are made from wedding disasters. While the brides have expectations that their big day will turn out to be perfect and ideal, exactly as planned, things sometimes might not live up to their expectations. In a hilarious clip that has now emerged on the internet, this bride wasn’t just going to get it ruined for her as she stubbornly stood halfway at her wedding entrance upon noticing that something was amiss.

A video shared by a wedding photography page on Instagram ‘theweddingbrigade' has garnered the attention of the viewers. “Watch the video to know why the bride didn't want to enter the venue,” read the caption, adding “Brides to be don't forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.”

In the now-viral footage, the bedecked bride in a pink lehenga is seen fuming and complaining that her favourite bridal entry song wasn’t playing as she was making her way to the wedding venue. In the comical clip, the bride gets angry and refuses to enter into the marriage compound as her family members ask what exactly was a problem. She can be heard complaining as she frowns and steps back not willing to walk unless her favourite track was played by the DJ. Several of the wedding guests standing in the vicinity begin to wonder about the situation. Her pals and cousins carrying ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ yell from the distance to play the bride’s favourite song as she gets infuriated and appears reluctant to attend her own wedding over the musical disaster.

'It's her day..' say netizens

While many commenters were left in splits, others agreed that it may have been upsetting for the bride to witness that her big day wasn’t going as planned. “But if you paid someone to manage the whole thing then, Of course, it’s disappointing,” one said. “They should have made sure. This is just so sad to see her upset on her big day. Not fair to her, poor thing,” he added. “I can understand her pain lol,” meanwhile another said. “When you planned a scripted wedding, I can smell mine,” the third commented.