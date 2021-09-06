Desi Bride-to-be Takes Control Of DJ At Her Wedding, Grooves To Her Favourite Track; Watch

Weddings in India are the most elaborate function with week-long events and parties. The D-day is filled with fun and frolic, which gives the bride, groom and all others innumerable memories to cherish for a lifetime. Adding to the tradition is one such wedding party, where a bride-to-be was seen making a move to boost the already hype evening.

Dressed in a bright red lehenga, the gorgeous bride was spotted replacing the Disc Jockey (DJ) at what seemed to be her sangeet ceremony. The DJ stood by her and encouraged the star of the evening to jazz up the event. He also helped her to jam along. As the video rolled, the bride was seen rocking her hands and grooving to the desi Punjabi music that played on the speakers. The beautiful bride shook her leg to the famous Punjabi song Jalsa by Satinder Sartaaj. The groom also joined the duo at the DJ station. The bride looked stunning in her Mehendi adorned hands and cascading brown hair arranged on her right shoulder. Take a look at the video.

The video of the couple was uploaded on an Instagram handle Dulhaniyaa with a caption, "When the bride takes control over the DJ" and a heart-eye emoji. They also engaged with the audience and asked them to tag a bride. As per the page, the Dj at the party was Ajay Nautiyal, who experienced a gala time at the wedding party of Rishiraj Kessar and Nazuk Uppal Kessar.

The video garnered over 5k likes and 129 views. It was originally shared by DJ Nautiyal on his Instagram account with the caption "Wishing you both a good married life." Netizens loved the carefree bride and adored her dance moves.

Bride' dance with Bridesmaids leaves groom emotional

Well, brides love to create precious moments, don't they? In another such video that surfaced on the internet captured an emotional moment between the bride and the groom. Watch the video here:

The video shared by Seven Mantra Films on Instagram alongside the caption, "She danced away with all her heart, while he couldn’t stop those tears from rolling down his cheeks!" caught the eyes of netizens for a special reason. As one can see, the bride dances with her bridesmaids in front of the groom and other guests. The gorgeous bride seemed happy but the dedicated dance made the groom emotional. While she continued her stunning performance, he shed a tear or two. How adorable!

Image: @Dulhaniyaa/Instagram