Disneyland: Superhero Sandwich Priced At $100 To Be Offered On Avenger Campus

Disneyland in California which is all set to open Avengers Campus on June 4 has added a sandwich to its menu. The adventure park has included a "Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich" to its menu. The new snack that has been added by the Pym Test Kitchen will be sold at $100 making it the priciest item in the theme park.

Sandwich to be served in Disneyland

The Pym Test Kitchen website initially listed three sizes of Pym-ini sandwich but one of the versions of the sandwich is no longer available on the website. The new addition to the menu is one of the most expensive food items at Disneyland. The sandwich will have ingredients like salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, reported The ABC7News. The sandwich comes with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad. The sandwich is will be enough to feed six to eight people. The single-serving size of the sandwich is $14.49.

That's real. Look in background. Also you can see its pressed. With worlds on it.. I think it say. "Money ain't got No soul. Money ain't got no hart" pic.twitter.com/mqFMFVvW4D — CherishedGuest (@CherishedGuest) May 18, 2021

$DIS 172 Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen has a new $99.99 Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich for its June 4 debut at Disney California Adventure. pic.twitter.com/OeFL42r6yH — Scott Spencer (@bullriders1) May 21, 2021

Foodies, Assemble! Today's Foodie Guide features all the unique offerings available at Avengers Campus, opening June 4 at Disney California Adventure park! https://t.co/o0Tl7a5U20 pic.twitter.com/F57u6UcUuq — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 17, 2021

The new Marvel Land Pim test kitchen offers reduced or expanded meals with the theme of Ant-Man and Wasp. The food is resized using Pym particles, the same technique used to shrink Ant-Man and Wasp. Pym Test Kitchen at Marvel Land will offer hero-sized meals and tiny treats. The sandwich’s massive size is a tribute to the "Ant-Man" movie. The "Ant-Man" inspired other Pym Test Kitchen dishes to include a giant meatball on a supersized spoon and a Caesar salad topped with a single giant crouton. The new section of the amusement park Avengers Campus was set to open in July last year but it got postponed due to the pandemic. The Avengers Campus that is all set to open on June 4 includes a Spider-Man attraction that gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Unsplash

