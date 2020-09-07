Djokovic's Shocking US Open Exit Triggers Social Media Meme Fest With Federer-Nadal Jokes

In a shocking event at the US Open, Novak Djokovic got disqualified on Sunday after a ball throw from him hurt a line judge. The incident occurred during a Round 16 match between Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta when after losing six consecutive points to the Spaniard, the World No. 1 made an angry throw to the back of the court which unfortunately hurt the lineswoman standing there. The match referee then decided that Djokovic would be defaulted from the match and declared Busta as the winner.

"There's no way Novak Djokovic can possibly look any worse this year"



Djokovic:pic.twitter.com/6tjtMLvP8R — Ardit Luciano (@Ardit_Luciano_) September 6, 2020

While Djokovic fans were shocked at the turn of events, Federer and Nadal fans were not ready to let the matter slip and flooded the internet with memes.

Many netizens made light of the situation and shared dramatic memes about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's reaction to Djokovic's unprecedented US Open exit as the duo had decided to not take part in the tournament over COVID-19 concerns. One user posted a morphed video of Djokovic answering reporters on an earlier incident of throwing his racket and merged it with the latest episode.

What Roger Federer thinks of all of all this drama with Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/E2aqNCEUUL — LoveSetMatch 💯🎾🔥 🏃🏻🇨🇭🐐 (@LoveSetMatch_) September 6, 2020

TFW you realize you just ruled yourself out of a Grand Slam with no Federer or Nadal #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/cgpuZE3QTo — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 6, 2020

US Open Update

The three-time US Open champion was faring well against Busta until one of the 2017 semifinalist's balls forced him to change directions and fall on his shoulder. Djokovic received a medical timeout and came back only to lose the game following which he threw the ball in anger that went and smacked a lineswoman.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner's exit from the tournament means that the US Open will have a first-time Grand Slam champion in men’s singles since 2014.

(Image Credits - Twitter/@donmoyn)

