Dog Enters Field During Cricket Match, Grabs The Ball And Runs Away; Watch Funny Video

After being spotted invading a cricket pitch and interrupting the match while showing off remarkable fielding skills, a dog has managed to garner all of the cricketing world's attention. The incident took place during the penultimate match of the inaugural women's All-Ireland T20 Cup, where a pet dog invaded the pitch before grabbing the ball and running away. The footage of the incident was shared on social media by the official handle of Ireland Women's Cricket, which captioned the post saying, "Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!"

The match was being played between Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club and Bready Cricket Club, which won by 11 runs through the DLS method. Bready Cricket Club has now moved to the final, where it will play against Pembroke Cricket Club. Since being shared an hour ago, the video has received over 318,000 views on Twitter alone. Comments of affection and admiration for the 'four-legged fielder' swamped the comment section of the post. Some individuals even praised the pet dog for his outstanding fielding abilities.

Dog scores brilliant goal

A similar incident occurred in Chile earlier this year when a dog joined a football field and scored an incredible goal. The incident occurred during a match between Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo and Real Zaragoza Chillán Chile, both local teams from Chile. The dog could be seen strolling around the pitch before taking a fantastic header and redirecting the ball into Real Zaragoza Chillán Chile's goal post, according to a video released by Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo.

Dog nears Usain Bolt's record

In another similar occurrence, a dog was observed fleeing its owners and running in a race at a high school athletics competition in the United States. In the video that was widely shared on social media earlier this year, the dog could be seen breaking free from its owner's grip and participating in a 4x200 metre relay competition to try to beat Usain Bolt's world record. According to The Guardian, the dog took 10.5 seconds to complete his last 100 metres in the event, which is not far behind Bolt's world record of 9.5 seconds.

Image: IrishWomensCric/Twitter