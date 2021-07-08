Dog Gets Afraid Of Drains While Taking A Stroll With Owner; Netizens Love His Reaction

An Instagram user has treated every dog lover with a very adorable video. The clip shows how the dog gets afraid of drains. In the video, the pet pooch Brodie is seen walking with his companion. At one point, Brodie starts taking a U-turn as they encounter drains. But his buddy tries to persuade him to walk but Brodie strongly refuses to walk over them. Eventually, his companion picks him up to cross them.

Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, “Simply one among his irrational fears,”. The video was originally first shared in June on the pooch’s personal Insta web page, the clip is once again grabbing attention after being re-shared on Instagram. The post was showered with compliments and loves. Dog lovers were amused to see the video. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "Omg I really want that dog", another person commented, "Love it". Some dropped heart while other dropped fire emoticon" while another pet lover wrote, another person expressed her excitement and wrote, "Awwwwwwwwww". A fifth user wrote, "Hi, Bob". The video has gathered tons of comments and hundreds of likes from people. Many expressed that the video was cute.

Earlier, in a similar incident, an Instagram user shared a video that left everyone delighted. A pet dog was seen playing with a toddler. The video soon went viral and accumulated hundreds of likes and comments. Users were mesmerized by the show of the little ones.

In the video, a baby is seen sitting on the floor busy playing with toys. The pet dog, in the meantime, pulled off several antics to entertain the child. The baby laughed out loud as the pet dog did several tricks for the little one.

Happy Saturday 😂😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ccffMhbwB4 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) June 26, 2021

Several users took to the comment section and appreciated the love between the two. One Instagram wrote, "That really made me smile,”. Another user added, “Fabulous.”. While a third-person wrote, "The happiest thing saw today". Some dropped heart emoticon in the comment section, while others simply dropped a kiss emoji. Another person observed, "The dog is so intelligent..it first checked if the baby is crying or laughing and then continued the act to make the baby laugh"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.