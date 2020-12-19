Dog In Ontario Sets Car In Motion After Accidentally Shifting Gears; Police Share Details

A dog in Canada's Ontario region has been pronounced guilty by the local police for driving a car into a ditch. Ontario Provincial Police - East Region took to social media to reveal the details of the bizarre single-vehicle collision that took place on December 9, where a dog inadvertently set the car in motion driving into a ditch. According to the police, the owner of the car sustained minor injuries while trying to stop the vehicle.

#GrenvilleOPP had a unique culprit in a single vehicle collision. On Dec 9th officers were called to Johnston Rd in @North_Grenville A vehicle had been inadvertently set in motion by a dog inside. The owner sustained minor injuries attempting to stop the vehicle. #BadDog ^bd pic.twitter.com/V8A03oqt5r — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 15, 2020

According to CBC Canada, the dog was getting excited and moving around inside the car, when it supposedly bumped the brake pedal, releasing the gearshift. The car started moving and slid into a ditch with the owner attempting to stop it from outside. The owner of the dog was not charged for the incident.

Netizens on social media responded with memes and jokes on the post shared by the Ontario police's official Twitter handle. However, not everyone was happy as they slammed the owner of the dog for bringing it out in the car. Some also called on the police to charge the owner for negligence and for using an unsafe vehicle as they discussed how the dog managed to shift the gear.

I'm sure it was inadvertent, is that the line the dog was using in defense? — 🇨🇦 Norm Jones 🇨🇦💎 (@NormJones1) December 15, 2020

Glad the situation had a pawsitive outcome. Hope the owner heels well and the dog gets off with a warning so he can keep his dognity. Happy Howlidays! — KimBee (@CravingsLunatic) December 15, 2020

I wish people leave their pets at home when they go out. No matter if they have dog belts. Come on, they dont need to sit around in the car while you are shopping. Amazing how many people are bringing in pets that are not "real" assist dogs. May be they should be registered? — Miztwocents13 (@miztwocents13) December 15, 2020

this is very disturbing how the dog pressed the break pedal to unlock the safety switch that then releases the gear shift to select a gear and or its broken and the officers then didnt charge the person for unsafe vehicle or something — ryan dunlevie (@RDunlevie) December 16, 2020

Dog drives RV into a lake

A similar incident had taken place in Texas, United States last year, where a dog accidentally shifted the reverse gear in the RV (Recreational Vehicle) of its owner, which started rolling backward and fell into a lake. The incident cost owner Eric Jackson, who is a fisherman by profession and was out for a fishing trip, a huge amount of money as the RV of his was damaged by the water, which went inside the truck as it slid into the lake.

